Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Sitting too long? Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's trainer shares easy hacks

Sitting too long? Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's trainer shares easy hacks

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's fitness coach Karan Sawhney calls sitting the new smoking, recommends practical hacks to add movement daily

Alia Bhatt fitness trainer tips, Kriti Sanon workout coach, Karan Sawhney fitness hacks

Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney, who has trained Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, urges office-goers to stay active during long sitting hours. (Photo: karansawhney11/Instagram)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sitting has become the defining posture of modern office life, but doctors and fitness trainers caution that the human body is not built to sit still for 8-10 hours a day and so it may be far more harmful than most realise.
 
Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, called sitting the “new smoking” in his latest video on social media. In his post, Karan urged his followers to take movement seriously, “Get up and move. Sitting for long hours may seem harmless, but it comes with hidden health consequences.”

Why is sitting being called the new smoking?

Our bodies were designed to move. Yet most office-goers spend 8–10 hours a day glued to a chair. Karan pointed out that this “harmless” habit can slowly chip away at your health. Prolonged sitting is linked to:
 
  • Back pain (thanks to slouching posture)
  • Poor circulation (blood pooling in your legs)
  • Heart health issues
  • Weakened muscles and stiffness
Like smoking, the damage adds up silently over time.

What can you do at work to add movement?

Karan is all about “micro-movements,” which are the tiny actions you sneak into your day.

Also Read

men health, men's health

Why men are more likely to die from diabetes, hypertension and HIV

mental health, men's health

People with sensitive personalities more prone to anxiety, depression

Hot and cold therapies

Ice or heat: Which therapy to use for different types of pain, injury care

Sleep habits

Sleeping too much or too little? It can quietly shorten your life

Fatty Liver

Fatty liver to liver cancer: Risks, habits, and how to protect yourself

  • See a wall? Use it for calf raises.
  • Spot a bar or ledge? Hang for a few seconds to open up your shoulders and strengthen your grip.
  • Long call with your boss? Stand and pace instead of sitting frozen in your chair.
  • Quick break? Do a few stretches at your desk.
The idea is not to carve out an hour, it is about sprinkling movement across your day.
 
Karan explained, “Even short periods of movement can make a big difference. Stand up, move around, and prioritise your health and longevity.” 
 
Movement is the first step, but Karan reminds us not to ignore the basics:
  • Eat clean
  • Lift weights when you can
  • Prioritise sleep
  • Stay hydrated
These, combined with daily movement, form a powerful long-term health shield.
 
According to Karan, adding movement throughout your day is important and does not need any expensive gear. So, if you are reading this slouched in your chair, here’s your sign: get up, stretch, and move right now. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

blood pressure measuring

New guidelines on blood pressure management: What you need to know

early greying of hair

Grey hair in your 30s and 40s: How to manage and keep it looking great

patient, cancer, hospital, chemo

Aiims study finds catheter infections in hospital widespread across India

TB

ICMR study shows improved nutrition's impact in curbing TB; WHO agrees

hospital, beds, patients, doctors, nurses, health care, health workers, coronavirus

Delhi govt hikes stipend of nursing interns to ₹13,150: Officials

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Alia Bhatt Fitness Office spaces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon