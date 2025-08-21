Sitting too long? Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's trainer shares easy hacks

Sitting has become the defining posture of modern office life, but doctors and fitness trainers caution that the human body is not built to sit still for 8-10 hours a day and so it may be far more harmful than most realise.
Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who has trained stars like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, called sitting the “new smoking” in his latest video on social media. In his post, Karan urged his followers to take movement seriously, “Get up and move. Sitting for long hours may seem harmless, but it comes with hidden health consequences.”
Why is sitting being called the new smoking?
Our bodies were designed to move. Yet most office-goers spend 8–10 hours a day glued to a chair. Karan pointed out that this “harmless” habit can slowly chip away at your health. Prolonged sitting is linked to:
- Back pain (thanks to slouching posture)
- Poor circulation (blood pooling in your legs)
- Heart health issues
- Weakened muscles and stiffness
Like smoking, the damage adds up silently over time.
What can you do at work to add movement?
Karan is all about “micro-movements,” which are the tiny actions you sneak into your day.
- See a wall? Use it for calf raises.
- Spot a bar or ledge? Hang for a few seconds to open up your shoulders and strengthen your grip.
- Long call with your boss? Stand and pace instead of sitting frozen in your chair.
- Quick break? Do a few stretches at your desk.
The idea is not to carve out an hour, it is about sprinkling movement across your day.
Karan explained, “Even short periods of movement can make a big difference. Stand up, move around, and prioritise your health and longevity.”
Movement is the first step, but Karan reminds us not to ignore the basics:
- Eat clean
- Lift weights when you can
- Prioritise sleep
- Stay hydrated
These, combined with daily movement, form a powerful long-term health shield.
According to Karan, adding movement throughout your day is important and does not need any expensive gear. So, if you are reading this slouched in your chair, here’s your sign: get up, stretch, and move right now.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.