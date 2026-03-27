Why you shouldn't ignore that ringing in your ears: Experts on tinnitus

It often begins as a faint ringing after a long day or a concert, and you assume it will pass. But when that sound lingers or returns without warning, it may be your body asking for attention. Tinnitus, commonly described as ringing or buzzing in the ears, is widely ignored, but experts warn that overlooking it can delay the diagnosis of underlying conditions and worsen long-term outcomes.

What is tinnitus?

“Tinnitus is not a disease. It’s a symptom,” explains Dr Swapnil Brajpuriya, Associate Director & Head Unit II – ENT, Asian Hospital. People describe it as ringing, buzzing or hissing, and it usually points to a problem in the audiovestibular system, the parts of the ear and brain that help you hear and maintain balance.

While many assume it is an ear issue, the reality is more complex. As Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD, Neurology, Aakash Healthcare, puts it, “Tinnitus is not a problem with the ear. It is also about what’s going on in the brain and how we think about sound. Sometimes the brain keeps hearing a sound when there is nothing making that sound.”

This means tinnitus often sits at the intersection of ear health, brain processing and emotional wellbeing.

Common causes people tend to overlook

Experts say tinnitus rarely appears without a trigger, and many of these are easy to miss:

Exposure to loud noise, whether accidental or recreational

Damage to inner ear hair cells over time

Earwax build-up or untreated infections

Chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol

Certain medications including aminoglycosides and ecosprin

Jaw joint problems or TMJ disorders (temporomandibular joint disorders)

Stress and anxiety, which heighten sound sensitivity

Dr Bhardwaj highlights an often ignored factor, “People often do not think about stress and anxiety. They can make tinnitus worse. They can make the brain more sensitive to the sounds inside our head.”

Could it signal something more serious?

In some cases, tinnitus can be more than just an annoyance. It may act as an early warning sign.

Dr Brajpuriya notes that it can be linked to neurological and cardiovascular conditions, and in rare cases, it may point to tumours such as acoustic neuroma. It is also strongly associated with hearing loss, particularly when caused by prolonged exposure to loud sounds.

“Like our other body organs ear also has its capacity,” he explains, adding that repeated overexposure to loud noise leads to auditory fatigue, which can progress from reversible to irreversible damage.

The impact on daily life and work

Tinnitus does not just affect hearing, it can disrupt everyday functioning. A recent study published in the journal Brain Sciences found that workers with tinnitus reported reduced concentration, increased fatigue and lower productivity. Findings from the study show that 11 per cent of respondents reported working fewer hours due to the condition, while 7 per cent said they had to stop working altogether.

Many participants said the constant internal noise made it harder to focus on tasks, while others experienced stress and sleep disturbances, which further affected performance. Over time, this can lead to reduced efficiency at work and a decline in overall quality of life.

When should you stop ignoring it?

Occasional ringing may not be serious, but persistent symptoms should not be dismissed. According to Dr Brajpuriya, if tinnitus lasts more than a few days or worsens over time, it needs medical attention.

Watch out for these red flags:

Ringing that disrupts sleep

Associated dizziness or balance issues

Hearing loss or ear fatigue

Headaches or ear pain

A pulsing sound in sync with your heartbeat

Dr Bhardwaj adds, “If tinnitus does not go away. If it keeps us awake at night or if it gives us headaches or if we have trouble balancing we should go see a doctor.”

A pulsating sound may even indicate vascular issues, including blood pressure problems or abnormal blood flow near the ear.

How can tinnitus be managed?

There is no single cure for tinnitus, but experts emphasise that it can be managed effectively with the right approach.

Dr Bhardwaj explains, “There is not one thing that can make tinnitus go away. Using devices that make other sounds talking to a counsellor and changing some things about our life can make a big difference.”

Management strategies include:

Sound therapy to mask internal noise

Hearing aids for those with hearing loss

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT)

Tinnitus retraining therapy (TRT)

Addressing underlying causes such as infections or metabolic conditions

Dr Brajpuriya adds that treatment often focuses on removing the root cause, and while medicines have a limited role, surgery may be necessary in specific conditions.

What can you do to prevent it

Prevention and early action can make a significant difference. Experts recommend:

Keeping headphone volumes low and limiting usage time

Taking breaks from continuous listening

Managing stress through exercise or meditation

Maintaining ear hygiene and treating infections promptly

Getting regular hearing check-ups