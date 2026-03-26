Why psychologists say a cancelled meeting may actually be good for you

A cancelled meeting might seem like a small change in your day, but according to psychologists, it can have a bigger impact on your mental health than you realise.

A study titled Gained Time Is Expanded: Examining the Psychological and Behavioral Consequences of Gaining Time, published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research, finds that when you unexpectedly gain time, what researchers call “windfall time”, it actually feels longer than it is. This shift in perception can influence how you choose to spend that time, often making it feel more valuable and open-ended.

Why does a cancelled meeting feel so liberating and valuable?

According to the study led by researchers at Rutgers University, US, when time suddenly opens up, your brain compares it to what you expected, which was being busy. That contrast creates a sense of abundance.

In simple terms: when you thought you had no free time and suddenly gain an hour, it feels like a bonus. That psychological shift makes the same 60 minutes feel longer and more flexible.

What is ‘windfall time’ and why does it feel longer?

Gabriela Tonietto, an associate professor of marketing at the Rutgers Business School and lead author of the study, explains in a press statement that “windfall time” is time you didn’t plan to have, like a cancelled meeting, postponed deadline, or an unexpectedly free afternoon.

Unlike scheduled free time (say, a planned break), windfall time carries a surprise element. And that surprise is key because it changes how your brain measures and values those minutes.

According to the researchers, who surveyed more than 2,300 participants, people consistently perceived gained time as longer than identical periods that were always free.

ALSO READ: Doctor's orders for 2026: Take every office leave you're entitled to This happens because your mind anchors expectations around being busy. When that expectation is disrupted, the newly freed time feels “expanded”.

How does unexpected free time change your behaviour and choices?

The study found that when people gained time unexpectedly, they tended to choose longer activities, whether productive or not. For example:

Choosing a 45-minute task instead of a shorter one

Taking a longer walk instead of grabbing something quickly

Spending more time on leisure than planned

The researchers also highlight that while, on one hand, the sense of expanded time can encourage deeper, more meaningful activities, on the other, it can lead to procrastination or drifting into less productive tasks.

The study also warns that the more unexpected the time gain is, like a last-minute cancellation, the more likely people are to lean towards leisure rather than work.

What does this mean for productivity and daily routine?

The researchers say planned free time is often used efficiently because it’s expected. But unexpected free time feels like a “gift”, which can make you more relaxed, and sometimes less focused. They suggest that people should use windfall time consciously rather than impulsively. They recommend deciding quickly how you want to spend it and treating it as an opportunity, not just a break