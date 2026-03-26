AI as a relationship tool: Improving communication or creating distance?

It often begins with a simple prompt: “What should I reply?" And before you know it, artificial intelligence (AI) has entered your relationship.

As more people rely on AI to decode emotions and shape responses, technology is steadily moving into deeply personal spaces.

Acting as a quiet third presence, AI offers suggestions, interpretations, and even a sense of reassurance. While it can encourage more thoughtful responses, experts warn it may also dilute authenticity in communication.

Why people are turning to AI for relationship advice

For many, AI offers something that feels immediate and non-judgmental. It helps structure thoughts and suggests responses, especially when emotions run high.

Dr Santosh Chavan, consultant - psychiatry, Jupiter Hospital, Pune, explains, “People are increasingly using AI when they feel they are not being heard or do not know how to communicate. It assists them in choosing the right words and prevents conflicts.”

Similarly, Dr Pavitra Shankar, associate consultant in psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, notes that people use AI to write messages, understand arguments, or even seek advice when feeling confused.

It also allows individuals to pause and reflect before reacting, which can reduce impulsive responses and help approach conflicts better.

The hidden psychological impact

While AI may appear helpful on the surface, its influence on emotional thinking is more complex.

Dr Chavan highlights that multiple interpretations offered by AI can lead to overthinking, confusion, and anxiety. Over time, this can weaken trust within relationships as individuals begin to depend more on AI than on each other.

Dr Shankar adds that excessive reliance may lead to a loss of personal judgement. People may start questioning their own feelings and instincts, which are essential for emotional connection.

In simple terms, while AI may provide answers, it can slowly erode confidence in one’s own emotional understanding.

Better communication or emotional distance?

AI can undoubtedly improve how messages are framed, making them calmer and more structured. However, experts caution that clarity does not always equal connection.

Dr Chavan points out, “Though it improves the choice of words, it may take away the authenticity of the conversation.”

Dr Shankar echoes this concern, saying emotional connection does not come from perfectly worded messages but from honest, direct expression.

Over time, if couples begin to rely on AI to communicate, conversations may become polished but emotionally hollow, leading to subtle disconnection.

The problem of confirmation bias

One of the biggest risks of AI in relationships is confirmation bias, the tendency to seek information that supports one’s existing beliefs.

AI responds based on the input/prompt it receives

If only one partner’s version is shared, the response reflects that narrative

This can reinforce blame rather than encourage reflection

It may reduce empathy and deepen misunderstandings

Dr Chavan explains, “When one person only presents one side of a story, the AI will only respond to what it has been given. This may lead to one-sided thinking and a lack of self-reflection.”

Dr Shankar adds that AI lacks the full context of a relationship, which means it may unintentionally validate one perspective without understanding the other.

Emotional triangulation: When AI becomes the third party

Another growing concern is triangulation, bringing a third party into a relationship dynamic instead of addressing issues directly.

AI becomes a mediator during conflicts

Individuals may seek validation from it instead of their partner

This can delay honest conversations

Over time, it may weaken intimacy

Experts warn that while AI may feel like a safe space, it can create emotional distance if used as a substitute for direct communication.

Where AI can help and where it cannot

Despite the risks, experts agree that AI is not entirely harmful when used wisely.

Helpful uses of AI:

Drafting messages during tense moments

Understanding emotions more clearly

Taking time to reflect before responding

Where human interaction is essential:

Trust issues and long-term conflicts

Emotional distress or trauma

Mental health concerns

Dr Chavan emphasises that AI should be a starting point for reflection, not a replacement for human empathy.

Dr Shankar reinforces that for deeper issues, a therapist or honest conversation with a partner is far more effective.

Finding the right balance

The key lies in how AI is used. It can guide, but it should not decide.

Dr Chavan advises, “Use the insights of AI, but then cross-reference them with how you feel and how your partner feels.”

Dr Shankar puts it simply, "AI should be a guide, not a decision-maker."

Relationships thrive on vulnerability, honesty, and shared experiences, none of which can be fully replicated by technology.

While AI may be a useful tool in moments of confusion, it cannot replace the messy, imperfect, and deeply human process of building a relationship.