You may think sunscreen is only for sunny days outdoors, but your skin does not quite follow that rule. From sunlight filtering through windows to hours spent in front of screens, indoor exposure is more complex than it appears. What feels like a protected environment may still be quietly affecting your skin over time. So, is skipping sunscreen indoors a harmless habit or a mistake we have normalised? Here is what you should know.

Is your indoor environment exposing your skin to hidden UV risks?

Indoor exposure is not as minimal as it seems, especially when you look at how light interacts with everyday environments.

“Standard window glass transmits ultraviolet A (UVA) readily,” says Dr Renita Rajan, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of CHOSEN by Dermatology. “What reaches you through a closed window is selectively the long-wave, deeply penetrating UVA — the very component most responsible for pigmentation, photoaging, and immune suppression.”

Unlike ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which are mostly blocked by glass, UVA penetrates easily and reaches deeper layers of the skin. This means that sitting indoors does not necessarily mean you are shielded from sun-related damage.

Dr Ritesh Anand, founder, Centre for Aesthetics (CFA), Gurgaon, adds that while indoor exposure is lower than direct sunlight, it is not negligible. “If you sit near windows with strong daylight for prolonged periods, exposure can accumulate,” he says. "The difference lies in dosage: outdoors, you receive a high-intensity burst of both UVA and UVB, whereas indoors, it’s a lower but more prolonged exposure," explains Dr Ramesh Surianarayanan, Head of R&D at Foxtale.

In fact, some of the most common daily situations quietly increase exposure. For instance, sitting near windows for extended hours allows continuous UVA penetration, while long screen time adds visible light exposure that may contribute to pigmentation.

ALSO READ: Skipping sunscreen indoors? Expert explains the hidden risks for you While each of these exposures may seem small, together they create a cumulative effect that builds over time, often without immediate visible signs.

Do you actually need sunscreen indoors every day?

The idea that sunscreen is only for outdoor use is outdated. If you spend your day away from windows and screens, skipping it occasionally may not make a difference. But for most people, especially in sun-intense regions like India, indoor exposure is real, cumulative and often underestimated.

“It depends on where you sit, what you do, and what your skin is predisposed to,” Dr Rajan explains. Homes with open windows, office spaces with glass facades, and even time spent in cars all contribute to cumulative light exposure.

Driving is one of the most underappreciated sources of asymmetric UV exposure, experts agree.

Dr Anand adds that sunscreen indoors is not a blanket rule. For most people away from direct sunlight, it may not be strictly essential, but it remains a recommended preventive step in high-UV regions like India.

And there is more to consider than just sunlight.

“Electronic Device Generated Light (EDGL) behaves similarly to High Energy Visible Light (HEVL) in its ability to induce cutaneous pigmentation,” Dr Rajan adds.

So indoor sunscreen, especially for those prone to pigmentation, is not excessive but preventive care.

Is blue light from screens really damaging your skin?

Blue light from devices alone may not be strong enough to cause major damage. However, it does not act in isolation. When combined with sunlight and indoor lighting, the cumulative exposure becomes more relevant.

“Blue light acts through the opsin-3 receptor on melanocytes, directly stimulating melanin synthesis,” Dr Rajan explains.

This effect is particularly pronounced in people with skin of colour, and it tends to worsen with age due to increased skin sensitivity.

Dr Anand, however, notes that concerns around screens are often overstated. While visible light can contribute to pigmentation, the intensity from devices is significantly lower than sunlight, and for most people, it is not a primary reason to use sunscreen indoors.

So while screen light is not a standalone villain, it contributes to the bigger picture of cumulative exposure.

Who should definitely use sunscreen indoors regularly?

For some people, indoor sunscreen is less optional and more essential.

Individuals with melasma (facial dark patches)

Those with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, common after acne

People with photosensitivity conditions

Pregnant women experiencing hormonal pigmentation

Anyone sitting near windows or glass for extended periods

"People undergoing treatments like chemical peels, laser sessions, or using actives like retinoids also have more vulnerable skin. Additionally, individuals with photosensitive disorders or on certain medications may need consistent protection," informs Dr Akanksha Agarwal, Founder-Director and Head of Aesthetic Services, Centre for Aesthetics (CFA) Gurgaon.

What kind of sunscreen works best for indoor protection?

When indoors, it is not about the highest SPF, but about the right protection.

SPF 30 is generally sufficient

Broad-spectrum coverage is essential

Protection against visible light is important

Tinted sunscreens containing iron oxides are particularly effective because they protect against visible light, not just UV rays.

Dr Rajan highlights newer filters like bemotrizinol, which offer stable, wide-spectrum protection and are considered safer for long-term use.

"Lightweight textures, fluids, gels, or water-based sunscreens are more practical for comfort. Mineral sunscreens are a good option for reactive skin, while chemical sunscreens blend better for daily wear," says Dr Agarwal.

Ultimately, consistency matters more than perfection. "It’s less about fear-based usage and more about consistency in

protecting the skin from subtle, everyday damage that adds up over time," adds Dr Surianarayanan.

A 2022 study published in the British Journal of Dermatology also reinforces the importance of consistency. Researchers noted that it is “crucial” to wear broad-spectrum sunscreen indoors year-round, and emphasised that sunscreen should be applied daily, even if most of the day is spent inside.

Can using sunscreen indoors cause any health concerns?

For most people, no. Daily sunscreen use is still considered best practice, and concerns like vitamin D deficiency are often overstated.

Dr Rajan shares, “Research shows that typical sunscreen use does not significantly impact vitamin D levels. In fact, India already has high rates of deficiency regardless of sun exposure habits.”

Dr Anand adds that overuse is not necessary. Frequent reapplication indoors without direct exposure may lead to clogged pores or discomfort, especially in humid climates. A single morning application is usually sufficient for most indoor routines.