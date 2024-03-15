World Sleep Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and importance

World Sleep Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about sleep-related issues in medicine, education, social work and driving, as well as to celebrate great sleep.

The event is held every year on the Friday before the March Equinox. The event aims at reducing the effect of sleep problems on society through superior prevention and treatment of sleep problems.

It is coordinated by the World Sleep Society's World Sleep Day Committee. The point is to highlight the advantages of adequate sleep, to feature the adverse consequences of sleep problems on well-being, education and social life, and to promote the management and anticipation of sleep problems.

World Sleep Day 2024: Date

As per World Sleep Society, a non-profit organisation that intends to promote sleep health around the world, the event will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024.

World Sleep Day: History

World Sleep Day has been celebrated on the Friday before the March equinox in the northern hemisphere since its commencement in 2008.





World Sleep Day has been celebrated on the Friday before the March equinox in the northern hemisphere since its commencement in 2008. The yearly occasion was started by a group of committed medical experts and specialists working in the field of sleep medication. The first co-chairs of World Sleep Day were Liborio Parrino, MD, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Parma in Italy and Antonio Culebras, MD, a professor of neurology at Upstate Medical University.

World Sleep Day: Importance

To keep up with physical, mental and social prosperity, you want to get sufficient rest, as well as a healthy diet and exercise. Nonetheless, many individuals don't consider it to be a fundamental step towards ideal health.

World Sleep Day was made to challenge this conviction and promote sleep health all over the planet. It puts a strong emphasis on getting the suggested measure of sleep and brings issues to light of the significance of keeping up with healthy sleeping habits and what they mean for our general well-being and prosperity.

World Sleep Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Sleep Day 2024 is 'Sleep Equity for Global Health'. It focuses on how significant sleep is for maintaining great health, yet there are observable varieties in sleep quality among individuals around the world, which adds to the burden and fuels already existing health disparities.