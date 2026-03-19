$100,000 H-1B visa fee may be waived for nurses, doctors under new US Bill

A bipartisan Bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday seeking to waive the $100,000 fee for H-1B visas for foreign healthcare professionals, such as doctors and nurses, planning to work in the country.

The H-1Bs for Physicians and the Healthcare Workforce Act was introduced on March 17 by Republican Representatives Mike Lawler of New York and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, along with Democratic Representatives Yvette Clarke of New York and Sanford Bishop Jr. of Georgia. The Bill seeks to address a growing shortage of trained doctors and nurses by exempting healthcare workers from the H-1B visa fee.

The $100,000 fee was imposed by the Trump administration through a Presidential Proclamation in September 2025. It has since been challenged in several lawsuits filed by nursing unions, Democratic states and the US Chamber of Commerce, which argue the move is unlawful and could affect the quality of services in schools and hospitals.

The US is projected to face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the American Medical Association. The policy is also expected to affect the nursing workforce, with about 500,000 of the 3 million registered nurses in the country in 2022 being immigrants.

Why US hospitals rely on the H-1B programme

The H-1B programme is a temporary work visa route that allows skilled professionals in fields such as technology, medicine and education to work in the US. It is often used by foreign workers as a pathway to long-term residence.

The programme has faced criticism from sections of the Republican Party, including allies of President Donald Trump, who argue that it allows employers to replace American workers. There have been at least two attempts to end the programme, including a Bill introduced by Marjorie Taylor Greene to phase it out.

At the same time, the visa route continues to be used to fill staffing gaps, particularly in healthcare and education.

In recent years, hospitals, especially in rural areas, have used the programme to recruit doctors and nurses they are unable to find locally. “This talent is otherwise not available to come to rural parts of the country,” said Brian Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Regional Medical Centre, in comments to Arkansas Business.

ALSO READ: Get Rs 2.4 lakh, fly to India for free: US pushes immigrants to self-deport The new $100,000 fee has raised concerns about access to this workforce, particularly for rural hospitals already facing financial strain. Following the proclamation, the American Medical Association, along with 53 other medical societies, urged the Department of Homeland Security to exempt physicians, residents and fellows from the fee.

What lawmakers are saying

“As detailed in President Trump’s proclamation putting this fee in place, it is certainly in the national interest to exempt health care workers. Hospitals, community health centers, and other critical facilities are facing serious workforce shortages that threaten access to care. And they can't pay a $100,000 price tag on new immigrant workers. Without the clarification provided in this Bill, the physicians and the wider health care workforce would effectively be shut out of the H-1B program, furthering workforce shortages and limiting care options. Communities in the Hudson Valley and across the country depend on health care workers, and this legislation makes sure they can continue delivering critical care,” said Mike Lawler, Republican Representative from New York.

ALSO READ: US expands $15,000 visa bond rule to new countries: Here's who must pay “The $100,000 H-1B filing fee adds insult to injury to hospitals, especially in rural areas. The fee will have a detrimental impact on their ability to recruit qualified health care professionals to some of the nation's most underserved areas. The bipartisan legislation we are introducing today, however, will ensure that all physicians and health professionals are exempted from this fee so that they can continue to serve without fear or financial hardship,” said Sanford Bishop Jr., Democratic Representative from Georgia.

“Health care access starts with having enough doctors and medical professionals to serve our communities. As our nation faces a growing physician shortage, we must ensure that steep fees do not stand in the way of hospitals bringing in the medical talent American patients depend on. That's why I'm proud to co-lead the H-1Bs for Physicians and the Healthcare Workforce Act, removing a financial barrier so providers can recruit the physicians they need and ensure families in Florida and across America receive the timely, high-quality health care they deserve,” said Maria Elvira Salazar, Republican Representative from Florida.

“As they are in so many areas across our society and economy, immigrant Americans remain indispensable assets to keeping our hospitals and health systems running steadily, efficiently, and effectively. The bipartisan willingness to ensure migrant health care workers are exempted from the $100,000 fee for H-1B petitions stands as a testament to the widely accepted value and necessity of these workers in one of this country's most vital, yet vulnerable sectors. I am proud to co-lead this effort to prevent dangerous workforce shortages from impacting the health and well-being of Americans, as well as to ensure that those who are willing to contribute their expertise and talents to our nation can continue to do so at the times when we most need them,” said Yvette Clarke, Democratic Representative from New York.

“The AAMC recognises this important first step to addressing the H-1B issue that poses a real challenge to the academic medicine workforce. To ensure the US maintains the world's most talented health care professionals, we must have a viable pathway. This bipartisan legislation helps by supporting our nation's medical schools, academic health systems, and teaching hospitals that rely on highly educated international talent,” said Danielle P. Turnipseed, Chief Public Policy Officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges.

What happens next

The legislation will now move to the House for consideration, where it is expected to be reviewed by committees before a possible floor vote.

Precedent from 2020 restrictions

Healthcare has long been considered a matter of national interest.

In June 2020, President Trump signed Proclamation 10052, suspending entry for several categories of non-immigrant workers, including H-1B, H-2B, L-1 and certain J visas. The suspension was introduced during the Covid-19 downturn, but exemptions were granted for workers considered necessary.

At the time, the Departments of State and Homeland Security identified categories that qualified:

• Doctors and nurses treating Covid-19 patients or working in areas with acute medical shortages

• Medical researchers working on Covid-19 or other public health diseases

• Public health professionals directly linked to pandemic response

Other exemptions included workers in the food supply chain, defence and law enforcement personnel, and specialists supporting major US investments.