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183 million Indians track their credit scores: Here's why it matters

The rise of 'financial hygiene across India marks a significant shift toward proactive credit management and broader financial inclusion, says TransUnion CIBIL

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Amit Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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As many as 183 million Indians monitored their credit scores in 2025, up 27 per cent from the year before, said a report on Thursday, marking the strengthening of financial discipline.
 
Traditionally, most borrowers checked their credit score only when applying for a loan but that is changing rapidly, said TransUnion CIBIL. Regular monitoring has now become part of everyday “financial hygiene”, similar to tracking expenses or investments. The report said:
  • Nearly 45 per cent of users improved their score in six months
  • The average score among active monitors stands at 728
  • Monitoring is increasingly linked with better borrowing discipline
 
In simple terms, people who track their score tend to manage their credit more carefully and benefit from it.
 
 
  • Non-metros lead the credit awareness surge
  • A notable trend is the rise of non-metro India in credit awareness.
  • About 75 per cent of those monitoring their score are from smaller towns
  • These regions saw a 28 per cent growth in participation
  • 73 per cent of prime borrowers (score above 731) are from non-metros
This indicates that access to credit information is no longer limited to urban, affluent consumers. Awareness is spreading more evenly, improving financial inclusion.
 
Young borrowers and women reshape credit use 

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The report highlights two segments driving this shift: younger consumers and women.

Millennials and Gen Z together account for 77 per cent of all monitoring users. Unlike earlier generations, they are engaging with credit early, often before taking large loans.
 
Their behaviour also reflects a more strategic approach:
 
  • Increased use of secured products like gold loans
  • Rising uptake of two-wheeler loans in smaller towns
 
Women, too, are emerging as a strong force:
 
  • 38 per cent growth in credit monitoring among women
  • 63 per cent maintain prime credit scores
  • Strong preference for secured and flexible borrowing options
 

Why monitoring your credit score matters

 
For individuals, this trend has direct personal finance implications:
   
Better loan eligibility: Higher scores improve approval chances
 
Lower interest rates: Lenders reward strong credit profiles
 
Error detection: Regular checks help spot and fix report inaccuracies
 
Financial discipline: Monitoring encourages timely repayments
 

How to check your credit score

You are also entitled to at least one free credit report each year from a credit bureau.
 
Here are the main ways to do it:
 
1. Through TransUnion CIBIL
 
Visit the official website and create an account
 
Verify your identity using PAN, mobile number, and OTP
 
Access your free credit score and report
 
2. Other authorised credit bureaus
 
You can also check your score with other RBI-licensed bureaus such as:
 
Experian India
 
Equifax India
 
CRIF High Mark
 
Each offers a free report once a year, along with paid plans for more frequent access.
 
3. Via banks and fintech apps
 
Many banks and personal finance apps now provide free credit score checks as part of their services. These typically use data from one of the authorised bureaus and offer regular updates.
 
What you will need
 
  • PAN card
  • Mobile number linked to your PAN
  • Basic personal details (date of birth, address)

How often should you check?

Checking your own credit score is considered a “soft inquiry” and does not affect your score. Reviewing it every few months can help you track changes and catch errors early.
 
Your credit score is no longer just a number lenders check. It is a live indicator of your financial behaviour and one that can be improved with consistent attention.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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