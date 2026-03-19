183 million Indians track their credit scores: Here's why it matters

As many as 183 million Indians monitored their credit scores in 2025, up 27 per cent from the year before, said a report on Thursday, marking the strengthening of financial discipline.

Traditionally, most borrowers checked their credit score only when applying for a loan but that is changing rapidly, said TransUnion CIBIL. Regular monitoring has now become part of everyday “financial hygiene”, similar to tracking expenses or investments. The report said:

Nearly 45 per cent of users improved their score in six months

The average score among active monitors stands at 728

Monitoring is increasingly linked with better borrowing discipline

In simple terms, people who track their score tend to manage their credit more carefully and benefit from it.

Non-metros lead the credit awareness surge

A notable trend is the rise of non-metro India in credit awareness.

About 75 per cent of those monitoring their score are from smaller towns

These regions saw a 28 per cent growth in participation

73 per cent of prime borrowers (score above 731) are from non-metros

This indicates that access to credit information is no longer limited to urban, affluent consumers. Awareness is spreading more evenly, improving financial inclusion.

Young borrowers and women reshape credit use

The report highlights two segments driving this shift: younger consumers and women.

Millennials and Gen Z together account for 77 per cent of all monitoring users. Unlike earlier generations, they are engaging with credit early, often before taking large loans.

Their behaviour also reflects a more strategic approach:

Increased use of secured products like gold loans

Rising uptake of two-wheeler loans in smaller towns

Women, too, are emerging as a strong force:

38 per cent growth in credit monitoring among women

63 per cent maintain prime credit scores

Strong preference for secured and flexible borrowing options

Why monitoring your credit score matters

For individuals, this trend has direct personal finance implications:

Better loan eligibility: Higher scores improve approval chances

Lower interest rates: Lenders reward strong credit profiles

Error detection: Regular checks help spot and fix report inaccuracies

Financial discipline: Monitoring encourages timely repayments

How to check your credit score

You are also entitled to at least one free credit report each year from a credit bureau.

Here are the main ways to do it:

1. Through TransUnion CIBIL

Visit the official website and create an account

Verify your identity using PAN, mobile number, and OTP

Access your free credit score and report

2. Other authorised credit bureaus

You can also check your score with other RBI-licensed bureaus such as:

Experian India

Equifax India

CRIF High Mark

Each offers a free report once a year, along with paid plans for more frequent access.

3. Via banks and fintech apps

Many banks and personal finance apps now provide free credit score checks as part of their services. These typically use data from one of the authorised bureaus and offer regular updates.

What you will need

PAN card

Mobile number linked to your PAN

Basic personal details (date of birth, address)

How often should you check?

Checking your own credit score is considered a “soft inquiry” and does not affect your score. Reviewing it every few months can help you track changes and catch errors early.

Your credit score is no longer just a number lenders check. It is a live indicator of your financial behaviour and one that can be improved with consistent attention.