US to change key visa forms from Sept 15: No relief for old versions

US visa applicants and foreigners already in the US will need to pay attention to two immigration forms from September 15. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will introduce new editions of Form I-539 and Form I-765, and there will be no transition period for the older versions.

That means an application filed on or after September 15 using an outdated form could be rejected. For Indian students, exchange visitors and other nonimmigrants, the change could affect applications linked to maintaining status or obtaining employment authorisation.

Which forms are changing?

The two forms serve different purposes:

Form I-539: Used by eligible nonimmigrants to apply to extend or change their status in the US.

Form I-765: Used to apply for an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD), which allows eligible foreign nationals to work in the US.

USCIS said the revisions are linked to a recently issued rule concerning admission and extension-of-stay procedures for academic students, exchange visitors and representatives of foreign information media.

The agency has released preview versions of the revised forms and their instructions. However, these preview versions should not be filed before the September 15 effective date.

What happens if an applicant uses the old form?

The key issue is the filing date.

Applicants using the existing versions can continue to do so if the application is properly submitted before September 15. From that date, USCIS will accept only the revised editions carrying the September 15, 2026 edition date.

There is no grace period during which applicants can continue using the old forms.

This is particularly important for people preparing applications close to the deadline. Simply having completed or downloaded an older form before September 15 will not be enough if the application is submitted after the cut-off.

USCIS's processing information confirms that I-539 is the application used for extending or changing nonimmigrant status, while I-765 covers employment authorisation.

Why this matters for Indians in the US

The change is relevant to a large pool of Indian nationals who are in the US under different nonimmigrant categories.

For example, an Indian student whose immigration status needs to be extended or changed may need Form I-539. Similarly, eligible foreign nationals seeking or renewing work authorisation may need Form I-765.

The immediate concern is not a new visa category or a change in eligibility. It is a form-compliance requirement. A person who is otherwise eligible but submits an obsolete version after the deadline could face rejection.

That can become particularly significant when an application is tied to an approaching expiry date for lawful status or employment authorisation.

What applicants should check before filing

Indian applicants preparing either form should check three things:

The filing date: Applications submitted before September 15 can use the applicable existing edition.

The edition date: From September 15, applicants should use the new edition dated September 15, 2026.

The official instructions: USCIS has published preview versions and instructions, but the revised forms should not be filed before the effective date.

Applicants should also avoid relying on copies saved from earlier applications or forms downloaded from unofficial websites. The safest approach is to check the current form directly through USCIS before filing.

The change does not mean every Indian national in the US has to submit either form. It applies to those who actually need to file Form I-539 or Form I-765 and are eligible for the relevant immigration benefit.

Check the form edition immediately before filing. With no grace period, an outdated form could turn an otherwise timely immigration filing into a rejected application.