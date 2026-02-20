Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Amid backlash, US defends deporting infant with bronchitis to Mexico

Amid backlash, US defends deporting infant with bronchitis to Mexico

Deportation of an infant with bronchitis to Mexico has sparked a fierce debate over the medical safety and ethics of US immigration enforcement.

deportation US border

Amit Kumar New Dellhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A two-month-old baby suffering from bronchitis has been deported from the United States to Mexico along with his family, prompting outrage and scrutiny of America’s immigration enforcement.
 
The case, first reported by The Associated Press, centres on the removal of the infant and his parents by US immigration authorities despite concerns over the child’s health.
 

Lawmaker alleges “heinous” action

 
US Representative Joaquin Castro said the baby had been unresponsive in the hours before discharge from the hospital. In a post on X, the Texas Democrat said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported the child, his 16-month-old sister and their parents.
   
Castro said he confirmed the details with the family’s attorney and described the deportation as “heinous”. He added that he would seek accountability from ICE over what he called a “monstrous action”.
 
The US Department of Homeland Security rejected the allegation that the removal was medically unsafe.

Also Read

Pax Silica

India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' tech supply chain bloc at AI Summit

pax silica, india ai impact summit 2026

What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI supply chain bloc India joined today?

Sundar Pichai

US-India partnership critical for future of AI: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Narendra modi, Emmanuel Macron, india-France

French President Macron wraps up India visit with a 'Thank You India' video

Retirement-planning

NPS retirement exit explained: Corpus rules, SLW vs SUR and tax treatment

 
Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the department, said the infant was in stable condition and had been medically cleared for removal. According to her, paediatricians provided the parents with a nasal saline spray and bulb syringe to continue treatment.
 
The child’s mother, identified as Mireya Stefani Lopez-Sanchez, was apprehended by Border Patrol on January 21 near Eagle Pass, Texas, after allegedly crossing the border illegally. Officials said:
 
Her claims were reviewed by a judge and found invalid
 
A final removal order was issued on February 8
 
She was deported with her child after what authorities described as “full due process”
 

Wider debate on child detention

 
The episode comes amid heightened debate over the detention of children under President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
 
Recent cases have fuelled criticism. Images of a five-year-old boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, being detained in Minnesota triggered public outcry before a judge ordered his release.
 
Court filings last year also cited concerns over conditions in federal family detention centres, including reports of inadequate medical care and prolonged stays beyond court-mandated limits.
 
Bronchitis, according to the US National Institutes of Health, is an inflammation of the airways that can cause persistent coughing and breathing difficulties — symptoms that can be more serious in infants.
 
(With inputs from The Associated Press)

More From This Section

US green card

US Visa Bulletin March: EB-2 India up 11 months for green card applicants

UK visa

UK travel rules change: All physical visas to go digital from Feb 25

New Zealand

New Zealand golden visa attracts American, Chinese investors, shows data

Macron

France to ease visa rules, expand English courses for Indian students

US visa, US immigration, green card

US visitor visa wait times: Mumbai slowest at 9.5 months, Chennai fastest

Topics : US immigration law BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica