The seasonal surge: Why changing weather triggers stomach infections

As winter fades and spring begins, many people start to notice a familiar and unwelcome pattern with a rise in stomach infections. Doctors say this is not a coincidence and seasonal transitions create the perfect conditions for microbes to thrive while human behaviour also shifts in ways that increase risk.

From rising temperatures to contaminated water supplies, several factors combine and as a result cases of food poisoning and stomach infections tend to spike during seasonal change.

How weather fuels microbial growth

According to Dr Ali Sher, consultant - internal medicine, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, seasonal shifts directly influence microbial ecology. “Warmer temperatures shorten bacterial doubling time, meaning organisms such as E. coli or Salmonella can multiply exponentially within hours if food is left unrefrigerated,” says Dr AI Sher.

As temperatures fluctuate, food often remains in what experts call the danger temperature zone for longer period of time and this allows bacteria and viruses to multiply rapidly. Higher humidity level further accelerates growth as damp conditions favour not only bacteria but also fungi and parasites.

Dr Vijay Sharma, consultant - internal medicine, Regency Hospital, Gorakhpur, explains that intermittent rainfall and humidity create “a perfect environment for foodborne illness because the bacteria and viruses respond in a quick way to environmental changes”.

Which infections are most common?

Dr Ashok M N, consultant - internal medicine & diabetology, Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru, notes that “rapid increase in ambient temperature promotes rapid bacterial replication while humidity and stagnant water during monsoon months increase contamination of food and water sources”.

During these transitions, doctors frequently diagnose infections caused by salmonella, shigella, vibrio species including vibrio cholerae, enterotoxigenic E. coli, campylobacter, rotavirus and norovirus.

The symptoms vary depending on the organism and recognising patterns can help in early treatment:

Bacterial infections often cause high fever, abdominal pain and sometimes blood or mucus in stools

Viral infections typically present with watery diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting, and fatigue with milder fever

Parasitic infections may persist longer and can be associated with bloating, malabsorption and weight loss

Across all types, dehydration remains the biggest risk because fluid and electrolyte imbalance can develop quickly.

Behavioural changes increase exposure

Seasonal change does not just affect microbes and it also alters how people eat. During pleasant weather and festive periods, people consume more street food, cut fruits, raw salads and chilled beverages. However, improper refrigeration during power cuts and repeated reheating of cooking oil increase contamination risk.

Even minor changes in refrigeration efficiency can allow pathogens to multiply and this often goes unnoticed in households and small food outlets.

Dr Sher highlights that inadequate hand hygiene among food handlers and cross contamination between raw meat and ready to eat items significantly increase transmission. Meanwhile, water contamination during heavy rain remains a major contributor to outbreaks.

Who is most vulnerable?

Certain groups are at higher risk because their immunity or physiological reserve is limited. These include:

Young children with immature immune systems

Elderly individuals

Pregnant women

People with diabetes, cancer or chronic illnesses

Those on long term steroids or immunosuppressive therapy

In these individuals, dehydration can progress rapidly and hospitalisation may be required sooner than in otherwise healthy adults.

Simple steps that prevent serious illness

Doctors strongly recommend consistent food safety discipline:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap before meals and food preparation

Avoid food left at room temperature for more than two hours

Ensure refrigeration below 5 degrees Celsius

Cook meat and seafood thoroughly

Avoid raw salads and cut fruits from uncertain sources

Drink boiled or properly filtered water during monsoon

Ensure milk is pasteurised

Keep food covered and protected from flies

Dr Sharma advises seeking medical consultation if symptoms persist beyond 24 to 48 hours or if there are signs of severe dehydration.