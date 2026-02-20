Friday, February 20, 2026 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹22,000 investment for ₹15 lakh a month? Govt warns of fake scheme

₹22,000 investment for ₹15 lakh a month? Govt warns of fake scheme

Video circulating on Facebook is 'entirely fabricated' and impersonates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India corporate capex H1FY26, corporate investment growth India, fixed assets listed companies, capex trend FY26, Grasim Industries capex, Ultratech Cement expansion, Reliance Industries capex, oil and gas capex India, infrastructure power metals cap

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An advertisement circulating on Facebook promising returns of up to Rs 15 lakh for a monthly investment of Rs 22,000 is fake and impersonates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government said.
 
The “entirely fabricated” video was made using artificial intelligence and falsely shows the minister endorsing a high-return investment scheme, said the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit.
 

Government issues clarification

 
PIB Fact Check said on X that the video seeks to mislead people and that Sitharaman and the government have not endorsed any investment platform.
 
The fact-check unit cautioned citizens against falling for “get-rich-quick” schemes that use public figures to build credibility. Such scams typically promise extraordinary returns within a short period to lure victims into transferring money or sharing personal information.
 
 

Why such scams work

 
Fraudsters increasingly use AI tools to create realistic-looking videos of well-known personalities. These manipulated clips are then circulated as sponsored advertisements on social media platforms, giving them wider reach and a veneer of legitimacy.

Also Read

NPS, Pension

NPS exit rules explained: Amount of money you can withdraw and when

Hepatitis myths India

Hepatitis myths busted: What we get wrong about liver disease in India

US green card

US Visa Bulletin March: EB-2 India up 11 months for green card applicants

OpenAI and Nvidia

Why Nvidia scrapped its $100 bn OpenAI deal for a $30bn investment

Kuwait

Kuwait plans freelance residency permit to curb visa trading: Explained

 
For many retail investors, the promise of turning Rs 22,000 into a monthly income of Rs 15 lakh can appear tempting, particularly in a volatile market environment. However, financial experts consistently warn that unusually high and guaranteed returns are a classic red flag.
 

How to protect yourself

 
The government has advised citizens to take basic precautions:
 
  • Be sceptical of investment schemes promising exceptionally high or assured returns.
  • Verify any claim through official government or regulator websites.
  • Avoid clicking on suspicious links shared via social media or messaging apps.
  • Never share banking credentials, OTPs or personal identification details on unverified platforms.
 
Investors should remember that legitimate financial products are regulated and disclosed through recognised institutions. Any scheme claiming astronomical monthly returns with minimal investment warrants extreme caution.
 
As digital fraud becomes more sophisticated, due diligence remains the first line of defence.

More From This Section

insurance industry India, GST 2.0 impact, ITC withdrawal insurance, life insurance growth slowdown, non-life insurance trends, Irdai reforms, surrender value norms, traditional policy taxation, insurance penetration India, health insurance affordabil

NRIs buying health cover for parents? Real challenge begins at claim time

Karur Vysya Bank increases marginally in Q4

Karur Vysya Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps across tenors: How EMIs may ease

Gurugram project fraud: ₹82 crore assets seized, 1,000 buyers left stranded

Gurugram project fraud: ₹82 crore assets seized, 1,000 buyers left stranded

Retirement-planning

NPS retirement exit explained: Corpus rules, SLW vs SUR and tax treatment

Cryptocurrency

₹79 lakh crypto scam: Immigration officer duped via WhatsApp trading group

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance