Canada Express Entry: 8,000 candidates invited for PR, CRS cut-off at 511

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Wednesday issued 8,000 invitations to apply through the Express Entry system in a draw for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates.

To be considered in the draw, candidates needed to meet two conditions.

• Have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 511

• Have created an Express Entry profile before 3:59 p.m. Universal Coordinated Time on June 10, 2025

The latest round is the second-largest CEC draw on record. It is smaller only than the pandemic-era selection in 2021, when more than 27,000 candidates were invited.

Lower cut-off than earlier rounds

The draw also recorded the lowest CRS cut-off seen in any Express Entry round in 2025 so far. Before this, the lowest score for a CEC draw had been 509, recorded on September 19, 2024.

This was the second Express Entry selection of the year. The previous round took place on January 5 and targeted candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program.

What is Canada Express Entry?

Express Entry is Canada’s online system for managing permanent residence applications for skilled workers. It brings together three federal economic immigration programmes.

• Federal Skilled Worker Program

• Federal Skilled Trades Program

• Canadian Experience Class

Eligible applicants create an online profile and receive a CRS score. The score is calculated using factors such as age, education, work experience and language ability.

Candidates with higher scores are selected in periodic draws and invited to apply for permanent residence.

Who qualifies for the CEC

• At least one year of full-time skilled work experience in Canada within the last three years

• Minimum language test results at the required level

• Plans to live outside the province of Quebec

The route is suited to temporary foreign workers and international graduates who have already built their careers in Canada.

If you did not receive an invitation this time

• Retake language tests for a higher score

• Gain more skilled work experience

• Complete further education

• Seek a provincial nomination, which can add 600 CRS points