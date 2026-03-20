Canada immigration backlog dips below 1 million; study visa delays hit peak

Canada’s immigration backlog fell below one million at the end of January 2026, marking the first time since October 2025, even as delays in study permits increased and work permit processing improved.

According to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the total backlog stood at 990,300 applications as of January 31. The overall application inventory was 2,092,000, down by 35,500 compared to December. Of these, 1,101,700 applications were processed within service standards.

How are work permits and study permits performing?

The most notable shift was seen in work permits, where the backlog dropped to 38 per cent from 46 per cent in December. In contrast, the study permit backlog rose to 50 per cent, up from 36 per cent in the previous two months. This is the highest level recorded since 2022.

Visitor visa delays showed some easing, with 54 per cent of applications in backlog, the lowest since June 2025.

What do Canada permanent residence backlog trends show?

As of January-end, permanent residence applications in inventory rose to 995,500, an increase of 21,700 from the previous month. Of these, 460,200 were processed within service standards, leaving 535,300 applications in backlog.

The backlog for Express Entry applications declined to 15 per cent, compared to 20 per cent a month earlier. Backlogs in Express Entry-aligned Provincial Nominee Program applications also fell to 42 per cent from 48 per cent.

However, family sponsorship applications saw a slight increase in backlog to 22 per cent, exceeding the projected level of 20 per cent.

During the month, 32,400 permanent residence applications were processed, and 24,100 new permanent residents were admitted.

Are temporary residence applications declining?

Temporary residence applications, which include work permits, study permits and visitor visas, fell to 845,400, down by 65,500 compared to December.

ALSO READ: Canada immigration plan: Temporary residents cut, PR fixed at 380,000 a yr Of these, 450,700 applications were processed within service standards, while 394,700 remained in backlog.

Are citizenship applications within targets?

Citizenship grant applications stood at 251,100 at the end of January, a decline of 8,300 from the previous month. The backlog rate remained at 24 per cent, within the department’s target of 25 per cent.

ALSO READ: Canada invites 1,243 for PR for those with Masters and PhD in Ontario Between April 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026, Canada granted citizenship to 227,300 individuals.

What do service standards and immigration backlog mean?

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada defines service standards as the time taken to process 80 per cent of applications in each category. Applications that exceed these timelines are classified as backlog.

For instance:

Express Entry applications are generally processed within six months

Family sponsorship applications are targeted within 12 months

The department said around 20 per cent of applications may take longer due to complexity or additional verification.