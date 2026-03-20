Iran's enemies' security must be taken away, says Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday said that the country’s enemies should have their “security” taken away, in a message addressed to the nation, Associated Press reported.

The remarks were issued in a statement sent to President Masoud Pezeshkian following the killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an Israeli strike.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since taking over as Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on February 28.

Conflicting claims over Khamenei’s condition

There have been reports suggesting that the new Iranian leader may have been wounded. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that Khamenei was injured during ongoing US and Israeli military operations.

“We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured,” Hegseth said at a press conference.

ALSO READ: Iranian drones hit Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery again, starting fire Earlier, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Khamenei was “damaged” and that “he’s probably alive in some form".

First video surfaces amid uncertainty

Amid continued uncertainty over his whereabouts, Iranian state media released what it described as the first video of Khamenei . The footage, shared by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), shows him teaching religious studies to students.

However, the broadcaster did not specify when the video was recorded, raising doubts that it could be an older clip. In the video, Khamenei is seen speaking in Arabic to a group of students.

Iran rejects ceasefire proposals

As the ongoing conflict in West Asia entered its third week, Khamenei rejected proposals aimed at reducing tensions, including a possible ceasefire with the United States. These proposals were reportedly conveyed to Tehran through two intermediary countries. However, a senior official said the Supreme Leader believed it was not “the right time for peace”.

He said talks could only happen after the United States and Israel are “brought to their knees, accept defeat and pay compensation”.

US offers $10 million reward

Last week, the US Department of State announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Mojtaba Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials.

The offer was made under its Rewards for Justice Program, which provides financial incentives for information related to individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism against the United States.

Israel vows to track and target him

The Israel Defence Forces said it would continue targeting anyone seen as a threat, including Iran’s Supreme Leader. Military spokesperson Effie Defrin said the Israeli military currently has no confirmed information about Khamenei’s location.

ALSO READ: US begins Strait of Hormuz reopening push with war planes, but risks remain “But I can say one thing: we will continue, as we have proven, we will continue to pursue anyone who poses a threat to the state of Israel, and anyone who raises a hand against it is not immune from us. We will pursue him, find him, and neutralise him,” he said.

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran’s Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts after the death of his father. At 56, he becomes only the second leader chosen since the Iranian Revolution, which established the Islamic Republic.

Mojtaba is also known for his close links with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), one of Iran’s most powerful institutions. His association with the force reportedly dates back to the later years of the Iran-Iraq War, when he served in a combat unit, according to the Associated Press.

(With agency inputs)