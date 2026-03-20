ECI orders prior approval for political ads ahead of Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed political parties and candidates to obtain prior approval for all political advertisements on electronic and digital platforms ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections

The poll panel, which announced the election schedule for Assam, Keralam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on March 15, said all advertisements must be pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before being published or broadcast. The directive covers television, radio, audio-visual displays, e-papers, bulk messaging services and social media platforms.

Candidates and individuals can apply for certification through district-level MCMCs, while recognised political parties headquartered in states or Union Territories must approach state-level committees, the commission said.

It further reiterated that no political advertisements may be released on internet-based platforms, including social media, without prior clearance from the relevant MCMC. The committees, it said, have also been tasked with closely monitoring suspected instances of paid news and taking necessary action against it.

The political parties are also required to submit a detailed account of campaign expenditure on digital platforms within 75 days of the conclusion of elections. This includes spending on online advertisements, payments to internet companies and costs related to content creation and account management.

The Commission said it held a meeting on March 19 with officials and representatives of social media platforms to ensure prompt action against misinformation and fake news during the polls. Similar directions had been issued by the poll body a few months ago during the Bihar Assembly elections.

The move comes amid the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in election campaigns. Multiple instances have previously been reported where the technology was allegedly misused to create deepfakes and distort information during election campaigns.

Upcoming Assembly election schedule

Assam

Date of polling: April 9

Date of Counting: May 4

Tamil Nadu

Date of polling: April 23

Date of counting: May 4

West Bengal

Date of polling: April 23 (first phase - 152 seats), April 29 (second phase - 142 seats)

Date of counting: May 4

Keralam

Date of polling: April 9

Date of counting: May 4

Puducherry

Date of polling: April 9

Date of counting: May 4