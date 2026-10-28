Canada PR: Ontario reopens regional programme for skilled foreign workers

Canada’s Ontario province has launched a new round of its Regional Economic Development through Immigration (REDI) initiative, offering skilled foreign workers another potential route to permanent residence if they plan to live and work in selected communities.

The programme will run until December 31, 2027, and operates through the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP). It aims to help regional communities recruit skilled workers to fill labour shortages that local hiring cannot meet.

The initiative is particularly relevant for foreign workers who are open to settling outside the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), rather than focusing only on Toronto and its surrounding urban centres. "The initiative will allocate nomination spaces to six participating communities: Greater Sudbury, Kenora District, Nipissing District, Rainy River District, Renfrew County and Thunder Bay. These communities were selected based on their need for skilled foreign workers and their capacity to attract and support newcomers. The number of nomination spaces allocated to each participating community has not yet been announced," said immigration law firm Fragomen in a note.

Which six Ontario communities are included?

The new round covers six participating communities or districts:

Greater Sudbury

Kenora District

Nipissing District

Rainy River District

Renfrew County

Thunder Bay

Ontario selected these areas based on their need for skilled foreign workers and their ability to attract and support newcomers. The selection process also considered local labour shortages, employer involvement and the availability of services to help immigrants settle into their communities.

The number of provincial nomination spaces allocated to each participating community has not yet been announced.

Who can apply?

The initia\7tive is intended for skilled foreign workers who want to live and work in one of the participating communities. However, being interested in a particular location does not automatically make a candidate eligible.

Applicants must meet the relevant requirements of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. Eligibility will depend on the applicable immigration pathway and the candidate’s individual circumstances.

There is no separate REDI application. Candidates are considered through the regular OINP process, provided they meet its eligibility requirements.

How does the immigration process work?

The process involves two levels of government.

First, Ontario assesses eligible candidates under its provincial nominee programme. A provincial nomination can support a foreign worker’s application for Canadian permanent residence.

The federal government then assesses the permanent residence application. A provincial nomination is an important step, but it does not mean permanent residence is automatically granted.

The initiative is designed to connect employers in participating communities with foreign workers whose skills are needed locally. It also provides support to regional partners and employers to help them understand and use the provincial immigration programme.

What has changed in the latest round?

Ontario’s regional immigration initiative builds on earlier efforts to attract newcomers beyond the province’s largest urban centres. According to the provincial government, the programme began as a pilot in 2020 and expanded in 2025. It has supported the nomination of nearly 1,000 workers across seven partner communities to date.

The new round will continue to focus on communities that need workers and have the capacity to help newcomers settle. However, the province has not yet announced how many nomination spaces each of the six participating areas will receive.

What should prospective immigrants do now?

Foreign workers considering this route should first decide whether they are willing to settle and work in one of the six participating areas. They should then review the current OINP eligibility requirements and identify the pathway that fits their circumstances.

Applicants should not assume that the programme guarantees a nomination, a job offer or permanent residence. They should also monitor official Ontario government updates for information on nomination allocations and programme implementation.

The official REDI programme details are available on the Ontario government’s website.