Monday, November 10, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Canada visa update: Indians face 99-day wait for visitor, 10-week work visa

Canada visa update: Indians face 99-day wait for visitor, 10-week work visa

Indians applying for Canadian visitor visas face an average 99-day wait, the longest among major source countries, while super visa applications now take 169 days, according to the latest IRCC update

Canada

Canada visa: Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada visa News: Indians applying for Canadian visas now face an average wait of 99 days for visitor visa decisions, the longest among major source countries, according to the latest update from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Super visa applicants from India wait around 169 days on average.
 
The IRCC said the figures reflect real-time processing for 80 per cent of applications, replacing fixed targets that often failed to match reality. The update gives a clearer view for people planning to study, work, or reunite with family in Canada.
 
Earlier this year, IRCC overhauled its processing tool to display actual timelines. Permanent residency and citizenship data are now updated monthly, while temporary visa and permit figures refresh weekly. Processing time depends on where the application was lodged, background checks, and the department’s workload.
 
 
Citizenship and PR card delays continue
 
About 290,700 people are currently waiting for citizenship decisions, with an average processing time of 13 months. Citizenship certificate delays stretch to nine months, while renunciation requests now take up to 22 months.

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Hardeep Nijjar

UK spies handed over intel to Canada in Nijjar killing case: Report

Canada

Canada opens fast-track for H-1B visa holders, announces $1.2 billion plan

Canada flag, Canada

Canada plans visa cancellations for Indians: What applicants can do now

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada's new immigration plan: 380,000 PRs each year, fewer temporary visas

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada may cancel visas for Indians, Bangladeshis, join forces with US

 
For permanent residents, renewals are being processed in about 29 days, and new PR cards in roughly two months, a small improvement for renewals compared with previous weeks.
 
How slow are family sponsorships taking?
 
Family sponsorships continue to be among the slowest categories. Spousal applications filed outside Canada now take about 14 months, while inland applications average 20 months. In Quebec, both types stretch close to three years due to additional provincial steps.
 
Parents and grandparents face waits of up to 50 months in Quebec and 42 months elsewhere. Backlogs in these categories have increased sharply since October.
 
What about humanitarian and protected person cases?
 
Humanitarian and compassionate cases continue to move at a sluggish pace, taking more than ten years on average. Protected person applications, which cover refugees and asylum seekers, take between 100 and 106 months, depending on province.
 
How are economic immigration categories performing?
 
Among economic categories, the Canadian Experience Class now takes seven months, up from six previously. The Federal Skilled Worker and Provincial Nominee streams remain steady at six months.
 
The Atlantic Immigration Program takes around 37 months, while Quebec’s skilled worker route stands at 11 months. Start-up and self-employed applications remain among the slowest, taking more than a decade.
 
What’s the latest on study and work visa timelines?
 
Study permit processing for Indian students has improved to four weeks, down from five in the last update. For applicants already in Canada, processing takes about 12 weeks.
 
Work permits from India hold steady at ten weeks, while extensions from within Canada average 227 days. Seasonal agricultural work permits now take 15 days, down sharply from earlier levels, while the International Experience Canada route continues to move at six weeks.
 
Citizenship and permanent resident card processing
 
Citizenship grant: 13 months (no change)
Citizenship certificate: 9 months (up one month)
Renunciation of citizenship: 22 months (up 12 months)
Search of records: 13 months (no change)
 
Permanent resident card timelines remained stable:
 
New PR card: 61 days
Renewal: 29 days (down one day)
 
Family sponsorship delays
 
Family sponsorship cases continued to experience long waits:
 
Spouse/Common-law (outside Canada, non-Quebec): 14 months (down one month)
Spouse/Common-law (outside Canada, Quebec): 37 months (down two months)
Spouse/Common-law (inside Canada, non-Quebec): 20 months (down two months)
Spouse/Common-law (inside Canada, Quebec): 37 months (down two months)
Parents/Grandparents (non-Quebec): 42 months (up 16 months)
Parents/Grandparents (Quebec): 50 months (up six months)
 
Family reunification remained among the slowest categories, particularly in Quebec.
 
Humanitarian and protected person applications
 
Humanitarian and compassionate (H&C) cases and protected person files remained the slowest:
 
H&C (outside Quebec): Over 10 years
H&C (in Quebec): Over 10 years
Protected persons (outside Quebec): About 100 months (up one month)
Protected persons (in Quebec): About 106 months (up two months)
Dependents of protected persons: 50 months (no change)
 
Economic immigration categories
 
Processing times for skilled and business immigration showed mixed results:
 
Canadian Experience Class: 7 months (up one month)
Federal Skilled Worker: 6 months (no change)
Provincial Nominee (Express Entry): 6 months (down one month)
Non-Express Entry PNP: 16 months (no change)
Quebec Skilled Worker: 11 months (no change)
Quebec Business Class: 84 months (no change)
Federal Self-Employed: Over 10 years (no change)
Atlantic Immigration Program: 37 months (no change)
Start-Up Visa: Over 10 years (no change)
 
Temporary visas: Country-wise wait times
 
Visitor visas from outside Canada
 
India: 99 days (up 13 days)
United States: 36 days (down 4 days)
Nigeria: 27 days (down 3 days)
Pakistan: 59 days (up 3 days)
Philippines: 21 days (down 3 days)
 
Visitor visas inside Canada: 19 days (no change)
Visitor record extensions: 186 days (up 4 days)
 
Super visa processing
 
India: 169 days (up 1 day)
United States: 58 days (down 18 days)
Nigeria: 50 days (down 1 day)
Pakistan: 200 days (down 3 days)
Philippines: 102 days (up 25 days)
 
Study permit processing by country
 
India: 4 weeks (down 1 week)
United States: 5 weeks (no change)
Nigeria: 8 weeks (no change)
Pakistan: 9 weeks (down 1 week)
Philippines: 5 weeks (no change)
 
Inside Canada: 12 weeks (up 1 week)
Study permit extensions: 169 days (up 1 day)
 
Work permit processing by country
 
India: 10 weeks (no change)
United States: 4 weeks (no change)
Nigeria: 9 weeks (down 1 week)
Pakistan: 6 weeks (down 2 weeks)
Philippines: 6 weeks (no change)
 
Inside Canada (initial or extension): 227 days (up 1 day)
Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program: 15 days (down 44 days)
International Experience Canada: 6 weeks (no change)
Electronic Travel Authorisation: 5 minutes for most applicants, but up to 72 hours if flagged for review.
 
Passport processing
 
In-person applications: 10 business days
By mail: 20 business days
Urgent pick-up: Next business day
Express pick-up: 2 to 9 business days
Mailed from outside Canada: 20 business days
 
How long do passport and eTA requests take?
 
Passport timelines remain stable:
 
• In-person requests in Canada take 10 business days
• Mailed applications take around 20 days
• Urgent pick-ups are issued the next day
 
Electronic Travel Authorisations (eTAs) are processed in minutes for most, though some take up to 72 hours due to additional screening.

More From This Section

US immigrants, Migrants US

'People reported me to ICE': Indian creator leaves US after threats

UK protests, London, anti immigration

UK migration reforms: Britain looks to Denmark for stricter rules

New Zealand

Student visa holders in New Zealand can now work 25 hours weekly

Donald Trump

175 H-1B visa misuse cases under Trump's scrutiny to protect Americans

US visa, H4, H1B

Immigrants with underlying health conditions may be denied US visas: Report

Topics : Canada Canada Immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon