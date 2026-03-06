Friday, March 06, 2026 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dubai travel chaos: Sonu Sood offers free shelter for stranded passengers

Dubai travel chaos: Sonu Sood offers free shelter for stranded passengers

DM me if you're stranded: Sonu Sood offers free stay in Dubai

Sonu Sood has emerged a big influencer in the past few months with big brands such as Edelweiss Tokio launching digital campaigns with him

In the video, Sood said, "Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation."

Agencies Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:48 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Actor Sonu Sood has offered free accommodation to travellers stranded in Dubai after flight disruptions triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East disrupted travel plans across the region.
 
Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, the actor shared a video message saying that stranded travellers could access free shelter regardless of nationality.
 
“War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help,” Sood wrote.
 
In the accompanying video, he assured travellers that arrangements would be made for those unable to find accommodation. “Anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get free-of-cost accommodation,” he said.
   
Addressing Indian nationals in Hindi, he added that anyone stuck in the city could contact him directly through social media for assistance. The free stay, he said, would be facilitated through real estate firm Dugasta Properties until travellers were able to return home.

The announcement comes amid widespread flight disruptions across parts of the Middle East following joint military operations by the United States and Israel targeting sites in Iran. Iran subsequently retaliated by striking US bases in the region, escalating tensions and affecting air traffic across several Gulf cities.
 
The disruptions left several passengers stranded in transit hubs such as Dubai, including some Indian nationals. Among those affected were actors Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta, who were temporarily stuck due to flight cancellations but have since returned to India.
 
Sood’s gesture adds to a series of humanitarian initiatives he has undertaken in recent years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor organised transportation and assistance for thousands of migrant workers stranded during India’s nationwide lockdown.
 
He also supported relief efforts during floods in Punjab in 2025, reinforcing his reputation for stepping in during crises to help those in need.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

