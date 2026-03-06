US President Trump urges Iran's IRGC to surrender, offers 'full immunity'

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday urged Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to surrender in exchange for "full immunity", or face "guaranteed death", as the conflict in West Asia intensifies.

"I'm once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military, and the police to lay down their arms. They're only going to be killed. Now is the time to stand up for the Iranian people and help take back your country," Trump said in event for the Major League Soccer Champions in the White House.

He further called on the IRGC members to be on the "right side of history" and be "perfectly safe with total immunity". Trump also urged the Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help the US in shaping a "new and better Iran with great potential and a better future".

This comes after Trump on Thursday said he needed to be "personally involved" in selecting Iran’s next leader. In an interview with Axios, he said that he would not accept the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s next leader.

"They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela... Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran," he said.

Trump's remarks on Friday also mark his first public appeal to the Iranian armed forces and diplomats to surrender as tensions continue to escalate in West Asia. The conflict began after a joint US-Israel military strike on Iranian territory on February 28 that killed Khamenei and several other senior officials.

In response, Tehran launched a barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israel and American military bases across West Asia, bringing the region to a standstill.