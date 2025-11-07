Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / English-speaking countries lose lure as Indian students choose Asia, Europe

English-speaking countries lose lure as Indian students choose Asia, Europe

OECD's 2025 report shows Indian students diversifying study choices as Canada, the UK, Australia, and the US impose stricter visa and work policies, pushing demand towards Europe and Asia

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Indian students, once clustered in a few English-speaking countries, are now spreading across a wider mix of destinations, according to the OECD International Migration Outlook 2025.
 
The report says India remains the second-largest source of international students in OECD countries, making up 14 per cent of all tertiary-level foreign students in 2023. But the map of where they study is shifting rapidly.
 
After years of strong growth, traditional hubs such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States are tightening visa and work rules. This has driven a steady movement towards continental Europe, East Asia, and smaller OECD economies, where tuition is lower and post-study work routes are more accessible.
 
 
Old favourites tighten their doors
 
OECD data shows sharp declines in new Indian student enrolments across major English-speaking destinations in 2024. While these countries remain top choices in total numbers, growth has slowed as governments focus on controlling migration and managing temporary residence flows.

Key points:
 
• The United States saw a 39 per cent drop due to higher financial proof and fewer work transition visas.
• The United Kingdom recorded a 26 per cent decline after dependants were restricted and post-study visas shortened.
• Canada registered a 39 per cent fall following caps on study permits and reduced work options.
• Australia experienced a 22 per cent dip linked to stricter English and funding requirements.
 
According to the OECD, the slowdown reflects policy recalibration aimed at balancing education exports with domestic workforce needs. Governments are becoming more selective about both the number and profile of students entering their systems.
 
Europe emerges as the new classroom
 
Germany, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands have become the next wave of preferred study destinations for Indian students. They are offering more English-taught programmes, specialised courses, and predictable post-study work rights.
 
• Germany has seen strong growth in engineering, management, and applied sciences, helped by low tuition and flexible work rules.
• Ireland and the Netherlands are attracting students seeking English-speaking environments within Europe.
• France’s “Choose France” initiative has expanded scholarships and simplified visa processes.
 
Asia-Pacific nations gain ground
 
Beyond Europe, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand are seeing a rise in Indian student numbers, offering courses that blend study with employment opportunities.
 
• Japan now grants a one-year post-graduation job-search visa for foreign graduates from language and technical programmes.
• New Zealand has reinstated post-study work rights of up to three years for graduates in priority sectors.
• South Korea continues to promote work-study integration in technology and innovation fields.
 
These shifts are opening new education corridors and showing that Indian students are exploring beyond traditional English-speaking destinations.
 
The rise of value-based migration
 
Indian students are becoming more pragmatic in their choices, weighing value, affordability, and safety over immigration pathways.
 
Preferred destinations and their appeal:
 
Germany: low tuition, strong job market, STEM focus.
Ireland: English-speaking environment and post-study work permits.
France: expanding scholarships and English-language courses.
Japan: technology-driven education and work integration.
New Zealand: long work visas and flexible job rules.
 
India’s global student footprint widens
 
The OECD report says India’s overseas education pattern is entering a new phase of diversification. Indian students are now present in more OECD countries than ever, reflecting adaptability and rising global demand for Indian talent.
 
As traditional destinations impose tighter entry rules, smaller and mid-tier countries are stepping up to attract students, recognising their value in strengthening local economies.
 
The classrooms are still open, only now they are spread across new geographies, under new rules, and guided by new goals.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

