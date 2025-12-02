Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World leaders listen to Modi, reflecting India's rising strength: Bhagwat

World leaders listen to Modi, reflecting India's rising strength: Bhagwat

Though the Sangh has completed 100 years, braving challenges and weathering many storms, it is time to introspect why the task of uniting the entire society has taken so long, RSS chief said

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

It is generally believed that when India rises, global problems get resolved, conflicts diminish, and peace prevails, the RSS leader opined (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said world leaders listen carefully when Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks and this is happening because India's strength is getting manifested and the country is finding its rightful place.

Speaking at an event organised in Pune on Monday to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat suggested one should not look forward to celebrating milestones like jubilees or centenaries, but aim to complete the given task within the stipulated time.

"That is what the Sangh has been doing. Though the Sangh has completed 100 years, braving challenges and weathering many storms, it is time to introspect why the task of uniting the entire society has taken so long," he told the gathering.

 

It is generally believed that when India rises, global problems get resolved, conflicts diminish, and peace prevails, the RSS leader opined.

"This is recorded in history, and we must recreate it. This is the need of the hour. The current global situation demands this from India. And that is why Sangh volunteers have been working since day one with the resolve to complete this mission," he noted.

Highlighting India's growing stature at the global stage, Bhagwat said, "Why is Prime Minister (Modi) being heard globally with rapt attention? He is being heard because India's strength is now beginning to manifest at places where it rightfully should. And that has made the world take notice."  Noting the sacrifices made by RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who established the Hindutva organisation in Nagpur in 1925, Bhagwat recalled that Sangh volunteers began their journey of achieving the mission given to them amid numerous adversities and challenges.

There was no certainty that their work would yield positive results, observed the RSS leader, referring to early months and years of the Sangh.

"They (Sangh volunteers) sowed the seeds of success and paved the path for transformation by dedicating their lives. Our gratitude must remain with them," he added.

Narrating an anecdote to the gathering, the RSS chief said he was once told the Sangh arrived 30 years late.

"I responded by saying we did not arrive late. Instead, you started listening to us late," Bhagwat stated.

When the Sangh speaks about the strength of dialogue and collective work, it refers to the entire society, he affirmed.

"Our foundation lies in unity through diversity. We must walk together, and for that, Dharma is essential. In India, all philosophies originate from a single source. Because everything is interconnected, (and) we must move ahead in harmony," Bhagwat asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat RSS Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

