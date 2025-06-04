Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / France mandates online booking for visa appointments. Know all about it

France mandates online booking for visa appointments. Know all about it

France has made online appointments mandatory for all visa types. Here's a simple guide to navigating the new process, from booking to budgeting for your next trip.

French visa, france visa, france

Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

France has implemented a mandatory online appointment system for all visa applicants. This change applies to both short-stay Schengen and long-stay national visas, with an aim to enhance efficiency and organisation in processing visa requests. 

What is the new application process for a French visa?

The French government now requires all visa applicants to schedule their appointments through an online platform, eliminating previous methods such as in-person or email bookings. This digital-first approach is designed to standardise the application process and reduce administrative burdens. 

Step-by-step application process

1. Determine visa requirements 
 Begin by visiting the official France-Visas website and utilise the "Visa Wizard" tool. This feature helps you ascertain whether you need a visa based on your travel purpose and provides information on the required documents and applicable fees. 
 
2. Verify eligibility 

Also Read

PremiumForeign students, US economy, Visa, US student visa

Statsguru: Why foreign students are 'golden goose' for the US economy

Travel Insurance

No visa hassles: Top countries Indians can visit with ease in 2025

PremiumReserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India lens on payment fintechs over misclassified merchants

foreign visa

New US visa policy adds to rising scrutiny of international students

Manila, Philippines

Philippines to now allow visa-free entry to Indians: All you need to know

 After confirming the necessity of a visa, ensure you meet all eligibility criteria before proceeding. This step is crucial to avoid unnecessary delays or rejections. 
3. Submit appointment request via Démarches Simplifiées 
 Eligible applicants must register on the 'Démarches Simplifiées' platform to request an appointment. During registration, you'll need to provide details such as the length of stay, purpose of visit, and intended travel dates. 
4. Confirm appointment via email
 Upon approval of your appointment request, you'll receive an email confirmation. It's imperative to confirm your availability by responding to this email; failure to do so may result in the cancellation of your appointment. 
5. Prepare for the appointment 
 Complete your visa application on the France-Visas website and gather all necessary documentation. On the day of your appointment, bring the printed application form along with all supporting documents. Incomplete applications or discrepancies in information can lead to refusal. 
Travel experts emphasise the importance of being thoroughly prepared at this stage. “Yes, it’s confirmed: France now requires all travelers, including Indian nationals, to book their visa appointments online through the VFS Global portal,” said Mohak Nahta, founder & chief executive officer of Atlys. “Indian applicants must come prepared with all required documents, including the completed visa application form, a valid passport, recent passport-sized photos, a detailed travel itinerary, a cover letter explaining the purpose of the visit, and financial documents such as recent bank statements. Ensuring all paperwork is in order is essential for a smooth visa process.” 
This new digital process aims to reduce waiting times and improve transparency for travellers seeking entry into France.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Green card holder? You still may be banned from buying property in the US

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada crackdown: Now, you won't get a second chance to extend your visa

Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi

Indian-origin man on life support after Australian cop 'kneels on neck'

Donald Trump

Trump's $5 million 'Gold Card' may succeed in India, but faces legal test

Donald Trump,Trump

No FB, Insta, X account? You may be denied US visa under Trump regime

Topics : Visa E-visa France BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon