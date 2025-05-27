Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Philippines to now allow visa-free entry to Indians: All you need to know

Philippines to now allow visa-free entry to Indians: All you need to know

The 14-day visa-free entry may be extended by an additional seven days for a maximum of 21 days stay, the embassy said

Manila, Philippines

Last year, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs rolled out e-Visa for Indians. Photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Philippines has now joined the list of countries to grant visa-free entry to Indian nationals. The Philippines Embassy in New Delhi said that in order to promote and encourage tourism development, Indian nationals who wish to visit the Philippines for tourism purposes may be granted visa-free entry into the country in any port of entry for an initial authorised stay not exceeding fourteen days.
 

What are the eligibility criteria for Indians to get visa-free entry?

 
  • People holding a valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom visa or permanent residence permit
  • A national passport valid for at least six months beyond the contemplated stay
  • Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination
  • No derogatory record with the Bureau of Immigration 
The 14-day visa-free entry may be extended by an additional seven days for a maximum of 21 days stay, the embassy added.
 
 
Last year, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs also rolled out e-Visa for Indians. 
 

Here's how to apply for Philippines' e-visa:

 
> Go to https://evisa.gov.ph/ to start your e-visa application.
 
> Sign up using a valid email address and create a password to access the application system.

> Enter your personal details, passport information, travel itinerary, and the reason for your visit.
 
> Make sure you have digital copies of the following:
 
  • A recent passport-size photo
  •  
  • Passport bio-data page
  •  
  • Proof of accommodation in the Philippines
  •  
  • Confirmed return or onward travel ticket
  •  
  • Evidence of sufficient financial means for the trip
 
> Pay the visa fee through direct bank transfer. Ensure payment is made within 48 hours of submitting your application to avoid delays.
 
> Once all details are entered and documents uploaded, submit the application for review.
 
> Processing times may vary. Keep an eye on your email for updates or any additional document requests.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

