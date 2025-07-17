Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Germany freelance visa: With ₹1.27 lakh, Indians can work without employer

Germany freelance visa: With ₹1.27 lakh, Indians can work without employer

Germany offers a freelance visa for Indians working in professions like media, law, IT, and consulting-no employer needed. Here's how to apply and qualify

Germany

India is now the top country of origin for international students in Germany. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Are you a journalist, lawyer, engineer, or self-employed professional thinking of working in Germany without an employer? Germany’s Freelance Visa—officially known as the Freiberufler visa, allows non-EU residents, including Indians, to live and work independently in the country, according to German Missions in India, Germany's Federal Foreign Office.
 
This national visa (Type D) is valid for up to three years and allows multiple entries. It costs €75 (about Rs 7,477) and serves as a pathway to a residence permit and, later, permanent residency.
 
Two ways to qualify: Freelancer or self-employed
 
Applicants must choose between two tracks:
 
Freelancer (Freiberufler): Professionals offering services independently in liberal professions—such as journalists, architects, teachers, doctors, IT experts, and translators
 

Also Read

United Nations

France, UK, Germany likely to restore UN sanctions on Iran next month

Tarantulas found in germany

German customs get creepy surprise as 1,500 tarantulas found in cake boxes

Borosil

Borosil Renewables to wind up German unit, focus on Indian solar glass

wildfire

2 killed in Spanish wildfire as extreme heat wave hits parts of Europe

Heatwave in Europe

Heatwaves grip Europe: Red alerts, wildfires, Eiffel Tower closed

Self-employed (Selbständiger/Gewerbetreibender): Business operators and tradespeople with a trade licence—for example, consultants running a small firm or someone setting up a private practice
 
The visa type is the same, but the eligibility conditions depend on how your profession is classified under German law.
 
Freelance professions listed under German law
 
Section 18 of the German Income Tax Act identifies the following freelance professions:
 
• Scientists, artists, and educators
• Lawyers, notaries, patent attorneys
• Surveyors, engineers, architects
• Doctors, dentists, physiotherapists, non-medical practitioners
• Tax consultants, sworn accountants, economists
• Journalists, photojournalists, interpreters, translators
• Pilots and comparable roles
 
What you need to qualify
 
Here’s what Indian applicants need for the freelance visa:
 
• A valid passport with two blank pages (issued within 10 years)
• Minimum monthly income of €1,280.06 (about ₹1.27 lakh)
• Proof of professional qualification (e.g. university or vocational degree)
• Detailed description of your freelance work
• Health insurance valid in Germany
• Proof of clients or business contacts in Germany or Europe
• Recent CV and passport photos (taken within 6 months)
• Those over 45 need pension proof or retirement benefits
•  €75 visa fee (roughly ₹7,486)
 
Applying from India: Step-by-step
 
The application is submitted before travelling to Germany. Indian applicants must apply through German Missions in India.
 
• Fill out the National D Visa application form and print it
• Book an appointment at your nearest German consulate or embassy
• Gather all required documents, checking language requirements
• Attend the appointment and provide biometric data
• Once granted, the National D Visa is valid for 3–6 months
• After arriving in Germany, register your address within two weeks
• Visit the local foreigner’s office to convert your visa into a residence permit
 
Freelancers also need to register with the local tax office (Finanzamt) and obtain a tax identification number.
 
After five years of continuous residence, German language proficiency, and proof of steady income, you may become eligible for permanent residency.
 
Why some Indians are choosing Germany
 
“Germany’s Freelance Visa can be a valuable opportunity for Indian professionals, especially in fields like IT, media, design, consulting, and language training where independent work is common,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and CEO at BorderPlus.
 
“It allows individuals to live and work in Germany while offering services to local clients. The benefits include flexible work arrangements, access to the European market, and potential long-term residency if structured well,” he said.
 
“Those who come to us for jobs abroad (mostly nurses in the case of BorderPlus), they look at career growth, job security, long-term settlement options, and a better quality of life. We do observe a steady interest in Germany as a possible destination for skilled work and long-term planning,” Kumar told Business Standard.

More From This Section

Seoul, South Korea

QS 2026: Not London or Boston, Seoul is top city for foreign education

US visa interview

US delays F-1 visa over Reddit handle: What Indian applicants must know

london

UK Young Professionals Scheme 2025: Ballot for Indians opens July 22

US visa, H4, H1B

Theft, assault in US may lead to visa cancellation, entry ban: US Embassy

Donald Trump

US visa rules: Even a 3-day overstay can lead to arrest, 10-year ban

Topics : Germany BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon