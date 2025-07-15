Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / German customs get creepy surprise as 1,500 tarantulas found in cake boxes

German customs get creepy surprise as 1,500 tarantulas found in cake boxes

The alarming discovery was made at Cologne Bonn Airport in western Germany, after a seven-kilogram parcel from Vietnam raised suspicion due to an unusual odour

Tarantulas found in germany

Although the tarantulas were intercepted nearly three weeks ago, customs released the photos only on Monday | Image: AP

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Customs officials in Germany have released images of a disturbing find—nearly 1,500 young tarantulas concealed inside plastic containers and smuggled in spongecake boxes.
 
The alarming discovery was made at Cologne Bonn Airport in western Germany, after a seven-kilogram parcel from Vietnam raised suspicion due to an unusual odour that didn’t match the expected scent of the supposed confectionery. Upon inspection, authorities found hundreds of venomous spiders packed into small plastic containers.

Seasoned officers stunned by bizarre find

“This kind of thing surprises even our most seasoned officers,” said Jens Ahland, spokesperson for the Cologne customs office. “We routinely come across strange items in prohibited shipments from around the world, but this one left many of us speechless.”
 
 
Ahland described the discovery as “an extraordinary seizure,” but also expressed concern over the exploitation of animals. “It saddens us to see what some people are willing to do for profit, with no regard for the welfare of these creatures.” 

Also Read

Borosil

Borosil Renewables to wind up German unit, focus on Indian solar glass

wildfire

2 killed in Spanish wildfire as extreme heat wave hits parts of Europe

Heatwave in Europe

Heatwaves grip Europe: Red alerts, wildfires, Eiffel Tower closed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

German foreign minister visits Ukraine, pledges continued support

Deepseek

Germany orders Apple, Google to remove Deepseek app over data concerns

Animal welfare laws triggered as many spiders perish

According to officials, many of the spiders did not survive the journey, raising serious concerns under Germany’s animal welfare regulations. The surviving tarantulas have been handed over to an expert for care.

Legal action underway against intended recipient

Authorities are now pursuing criminal proceedings against the intended recipient, located in the Sauerland region east of the airport. The charges relate to suspected breaches of customs law, including failure to declare the contents properly and evasion of import duties.

Previous incidents highlight growing smuggling trend

Although the tarantulas were intercepted nearly three weeks ago, customs released the photos only on Monday.
 
Cologne Bonn Airport has seen similar smuggling attempts in the past. In 2020, officials uncovered a shipment from Mexico containing 16 live and 10 dead reptiles hidden inside toys, sweets, and dolls.

More From This Section

BBC

BBC Gaza film narrated by Hamas official's son breached guidelines: Review

Green finance, green energy, global warming, climate change

US won't publish major climate change report on Nasa website as promised

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israeli strikes kill 31 in Gaza as UN agencies warn of fuel crisis

Nvidia

Trump admin to allow resumption of H20 AI chip sales to China: Nvidia

Donald Trump, Trump

US appeals court steps in as norms protecting Afghans set to expire

Topics : Germany Customs Smuggling BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon