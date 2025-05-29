Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Immigration / Germany to end 3-year citizenship option for migrants; 5-year path to stay

Germany to end 3-year citizenship option for migrants; 5-year path to stay

"Express naturalisation after three years of residency was a mistake", the German government said

germany, berlin

In October 2024, Germany announced plans to issue over 10% more professional visas to Indians in 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany is preparing to end a policy that allows well-integrated migrants to apply for citizenship after just three years of residency. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt is expected to present a bill that would roll back the fast-track option introduced by former Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
 
Three-year naturalisation process to go
 
Speaking to Bild, a German newspaper, Dobrindt said, “Express naturalisation after three years of residency was a mistake. We are putting an end to it now. German citizenship must come at the end of an integration process and not at the beginning.”
 
The measure was brought in last June by the previous coalition government of the SPD, the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party. It allowed residents to apply for German citizenship after three years if they had advanced German language skills—level C1—and could show strong achievements in integrating into German society, such as volunteer work or professional success.
 
 
Under the existing system:

1. Residents with C1-level German and other strong achievements can apply after three years.
2. Most permanent residents can apply after five years with B1-level German and knowledge of German history.
 
Skilled worker shortages remain
 
Germany’s decision comes despite ongoing labour shortages across several sectors. Business groups have repeatedly urged the government to make it easier for foreign professionals to settle in Germany.
 
In April, German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann spoke about Germany’s need for skilled workers. At the launch of the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation in New Delhi, he said, “Our government has very clearly identified a need for about 500,000 skilled workers per year across all sectors—not just the top levels but also at the apprenticeship level. We need bakers, butchers, plumbers—people across the skills spectrum.”
 
Ackermann also spoke about the new “Opportunity Card”, a points-based system allowing individuals to apply for a visa without a prior job offer if they meet the criteria. “Currently, we issue about 20,000 to 25,000 skilled worker visas a year. That’s not enough. We need more—but also the right kind of migration, with skilled, motivated candidates,” he said.
 
What remains unchanged for migrants
 
* The 5-year residency route to citizenship remains in place.
* Applicants must have an intermediate B1 level of German.
* Dual citizenship is still permitted.
 
Indians planning to work in Germany should note that the country remains open to skilled professionals, despite plans to scrap the expedited naturalisation route.
 
With 273,000 people of Indian origin—including expatriates and German citizens—already residing in the country, Indians represent the second-largest South, South East, East, or Central Asian community in Germany after Afghanistan.
 
In October 2024, Germany announced plans to issue over 10% more professional visas in 2025 to combat labour shortages. On November 17, the government confirmed it will issue 200,000 professional visas next year. Of these, 90,000 will be allocated to Indian skilled workers, a significant increase from the previous cap of 20,000.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

