Indians can enter Philippines visa-free for 14 days: All you need to know

As of May 2025, Indian citizens can enter the Philippines without a visa under two categories, depending on their eligibility.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

The Philippines has now made it easier than ever for Indian travellers to visit.
 
Under a new travel rule from the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, Indian passport holders with certain foreign visas or residency permits can now enter the Philippines visa-free for up to 14 days. And if you’re having too much fun? You can even extend your stay by another 7 days.
 
Who can travel visa-free?
If you’re an Indian citizen who already holds a valid visa or permanent residency from any of these countries:
 
United States

Japan
 
Australia
 
Canada
 
Schengen Area countries
 
 
 Singapore
 
United Kingdom
 
…then you don’t need to apply for a visa to enjoy a short trip to the Philippines!
 
What you need to qualify?
Before you pack your bags, make sure you have the following:
 
Your Indian passport (valid for at least 6 more months after you arrive)
 
A valid AJACSSUK visa or PR card
 
A return or onward ticket
 
No history of immigration violations or issues with the Philippines Bureau of Immigration
 
You’ll be allowed to stay for 14 days, with the option to extend for 7 more days, making it a total of 21 days max.
 
 Pro Tip: This visa-free entry applies at international airports, major ports, and even for cruise passengers — so whether you're flying or sailing, you’re covered.
 
 Don't Forget Health & Travel Requirements
Although the visa requirement is waived, you’ll still need to follow the Philippines' current COVID-related protocols — including vaccination rules, health declarations, and any quarantine requirements if applicable. Be sure to check:
 
Department of Health
Philippine Bureau of Immigration
   
"The Philippines’ decision to grant visa-free entry to Indian travellers is a really positive move, which recognizes India as a key market for tourism. The move also reflects Indian travellers’ growing interest in Southeast Asia as a whole. Time and again we have seen how removing friction at the border can play an important role in encouraging more visitors. This is set to further boost demand for the Philippines as a top travel choice," said  Gaurav Malik, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal at Agoda.
 
Digital Nomad Visa: The Philippines plans to introduce a digital nomad visa, allowing remote professionals to live and work in the country. This initiative aims to attract long-term visitors and remote workers.
 
Since 28 October 2024, the Philippine electronic visa (e-Visa) has been made fully available in India and can be applied for online at the 24/7 portal evisa.gov.ph. 

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

