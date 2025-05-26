Monday, May 26, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Mining, construction equipment sector to reach $45 bn by 2030: Report

Mining, construction equipment sector to reach $45 bn by 2030: Report

India is now the fastest-growing MCE market among the top six global economies, surpassing even the US, Germany and Japan

mining

According to the report, the mining and construction sector, a key enabler of infrastructure, energy, and industrial growth, commands a $18 trillion global market and contributes 16 per cent to global GDP. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's mining and construction equipment sector is expected to reach $45 billion in another five years, according to a report.

"Currently valued at $16 billion, the sector is projected to grow at a 19 per cent CAGR, unlocking a $45 billion opportunity by 2030," according to CII-Kearney Report.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with Kearney, has come out with a Vision Report for Making India a Global Manufacturing Hub in the Mining and Construction Equipment Sector. The report presents a bold Vision 2030 to position India as a global leader in mining and construction equipment (MCE) sector and outlines an action plan.

 

India is now the fastest-growing MCE market among the top six global economies, surpassing even the US, Germany and Japan.

According to the report, the mining and construction sector, a key enabler of infrastructure, energy, and industrial growth, commands a $18 trillion global market and contributes 16 per cent to global GDP.

Also Read

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji group inks record $3.4 billion private credit deal

PremiumConstruction, infrastructure, Cement prices, steel prices

Real estate developers stuck between construction cost wall and soft market

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

BJP turning Maha into desert: Aaditya slams govt over nod to projects

PremiumSanjay Dutt, TRIL MD and CEO

Expect steady growth of 15-20% in coming yrs: Tata Realty & Infra MD & CEO

PremiumIndia's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

India's green buildings thrive, but its cities remain unsustainable

In India, this sector is central to national development -- contributing 22 per cent to GDP, ranking second only to China, and supporting over 70 million jobs. India is the fastest-growing market among the top six global MCE markets, with a CAGR of 12 per cent over the past five years. India's rapid growth is positioning it as a key player in the global MCE landscape.

The expansion of the MCE sector is projected to contribute over $100 billion to India's economy by FY30, adding 20 million jobs directly or indirectly. This impact is driven by the growth of upstream and downstream industries, job creation and a boost to tax revenues.

To realise the full potential of Vision 2030, the report recommended structural and policy initiatives, institutionalising governance via a single nodal agency, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme tailored for MCE, accelerating MCE exports through FTAs, establishing mutual recognition arrangements for Indian certification standards, promoting technology adoption and automation, rationalising tax and import duties among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumHuntsman Leather boots

UP govt to invest Rs 8,000 crore in Agra, Kanpur leather footwear parks

PremiumMedanta Hospital

Chhattisgarh in talks with Medanta Hospital, Varun Beverages for investment

cement, cement sector

Cement demand to fuel consolidation; top 10 firms to add 140 MMTPA: Moody's

Premiumoffice sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

Global capability centres fuel premium play in India's office space

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII urges govt to establish centralised oversight mechanism for tribunals

Topics : Construction Mining industry Germany

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon