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Home / Immigration / Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia bars visit visa holders, sets fines for violations

Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia bars visit visa holders, sets fines for violations

Saudi Arabia restricts Mecca entry to authorised pilgrims, imposes fines up to 20,000 riyals and sets deadlines for Umrah visitors ahead of Hajj season

Hajj

Hajj 2026: Saudi Arabia fine on visit visa holders

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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Saudi Arabia on Saturday barred all visit visa holders from performing Hajj this year, allowing entry to Mecca and holy sites only for those with an official permit. The move comes as authorities tighten rules ahead of the pilgrimage season and enforce penalties for violations.
 
The Ministry of Interior said in a press release that the restriction applies during the Hajj period, which runs from the start of Dhu Al Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah. During this time, only authorised pilgrims will be allowed to enter Mecca and the surrounding holy sites. Anyone attempting to enter or stay without a permit will be treated as violating the law.
   
The decision is part of a wider plan to regulate pilgrim movement and ensure safety during the annual gathering.
 

Strict penalties for violations

 
Authorities have set strict penalties for violations. Visit visa holders attempting Hajj or entering restricted areas can face fines of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals. Residents and overstayers found performing Hajj without a permit will be deported and barred from re-entering the country for 10 years.
 
The enforcement also comes with firm deadlines for Umrah pilgrims. April 18, 2026, was the last day for Umrah visitors to leave Saudi Arabia. Staying beyond this date is considered a violation. Companies and service providers that fail to report overstayers may face fines of up to 100,000 riyals and further legal action.

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Umrah permits suspended during Hajj period

 
Saudi authorities have also suspended the issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusuk platform for citizens, residents and GCC nationals during the same period. This means access to Mecca is now limited to authorised Hajj pilgrims only.
 
“The measures are part of an operational plan to ensure safety, security and smooth movement of pilgrims,” said the Ministry of Interior, referring to the campaign being enforced under the slogan: “No Hajj without a permit.”
 
Authorities have asked the public to follow the rules and report violations through emergency numbers, 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions.
 
In a separate case, police in Mecca arrested a Sudanese resident for allegedly promoting fake entry permits through social media. Authorities said legal action has been taken and the case has been referred to the Public Prosecution.
 
“Performing Hajj without a permit is a clear violation,” said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, adding that pilgrims and service providers must follow official procedures to maintain safety standards and manage crowds during the pilgrimage.
 

What Indian pilgrims should keep in mind

 
Indian pilgrims planning Hajj must apply only through official website and ensure they have valid permits before travel. Visit visas or tourist visas cannot be used for Hajj under the new rules.
 
Those planning Umrah should check visa timelines carefully and avoid the Hajj season when permits are suspended.

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

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