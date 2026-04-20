Quitting Facebook, Instagram? Study links deactivation to well being

Social media has become a constant presence in daily life, often promising connection, entertainment, and escape. As its usage grows, concerns about its impact on mental health are becoming harder to ignore.

A recent study titled 'The Effect of Social Media on Well-Being: Evidence from a Field Experiment' explores this link in depth. Conducted by researchers at Stanford University and backed by the National Bureau of Economic Research in the US, the findings suggest that stepping away from platforms like Facebook and Instagram can lead to a measurable improvement in mood and overall well-being.

The experiment that tested disconnection

The research utilised a randomised controlled trial involving 35,442 participants to measure the direct causal link between social media use and mental health. Participants were financially incentivized to deactivate their accounts for six weeks leading up to the 2020 US election, with researchers using internal Meta data to verify compliance.

Key findings include -

Emotional well-being: Deactivating Facebook and Instagram improved happiness and reduced depression and anxiety

Platform differences: Facebook benefits were stronger for users over 35; Instagram gains were highest among women under 25

Time substitution: Facebook users spent more time offline, while Instagram users shifted time to platforms like TikTok and YouTube

Scale of effect: Improvements were statistically significant but smaller than those from formal psychological interventions

What changes when you log off

The improvement came from a mix of behavioural and emotional shifts, and several consistent patterns emerged:

Less social comparison - People stopped comparing their lives with carefully curated posts, which often create unrealistic expectations

Reduced information overload - Constant updates and notifications were replaced by calmer and more focused attention

More offline engagement - Participants spent more time on hobbies, social interactions, and rest

Improved emotional stability - Many reported fewer mood fluctuations and a greater sense of control

Together, these changes created a noticeable improvement in overall well-being.

The hidden cost of scrolling

Social media platforms are built to maximise engagement, and while they offer connection, they can also contribute to emotional strain. The study highlights that passive scrolling in particular can increase feelings of loneliness rather than reduce them.

At the same time, exposure to idealised content can distort reality. It can make others appear consistently happier or more successful. This gap between perception and reality can gradually affect self-esteem.

Not all usage is equal

The researchers do not suggest that all social media use is harmful, but they emphasise that the way people engage matters. Active interactions such as messaging or commenting tend to have fewer negative effects than passive browsing.

Even so, the study found that reducing usage rather than quitting entirely can still lead to meaningful improvements. This indicates that small and consistent changes may be enough to boost mood.

Shift towards intentional use

Instead of complete disconnection, the findings support more mindful habits. Some practical steps include:

Setting clear time limits to avoid endless scrolling

Choosing meaningful interactions over passive consumption

Taking regular breaks from social media

Replacing screen time with activities that feel rewarding

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS These changes are simple, and they can help reshape how social media affects emotional health.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.