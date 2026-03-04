Halt immigration, H-1Bs immediately: 70 US Republican leaders urge Congress

More than 70 Republican lawmakers in Texas have asked the US Congress to halt immigration, including the H-1B speciality work visa, after a deadly shooting in downtown Austin that left two people dead and 14 injured.

The suspected gunman, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, opened fire outside a busy bar on West Sixth Street early Sunday morning. Authorities say he was originally from Senegal and had been living in the United States for years.

Investigators said Diagne entered the US on a tourist visa in 2000, later became a lawful permanent resident after marrying a US citizen in 2006, and was naturalised in 2013.

Officials also said he was wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Property of Allah”, prompting investigators to examine whether the attack was linked to tensions after the recent US strike on Iran.

Although Diagne had no connection to the H-1B programme, Republican leaders still included the visa category in their demands to Congress.

Texas Republicans call for immigration pause

In a letter sent to congressional leaders, the lawmakers said immigration policies must be tightened until authorities can fully track and vet people entering the United States.

“The American people, and the people of Texas, demand immigration policies that place the safety and welfare of Americans first,” the letter said.

The lawmakers added that the state was tired of political arguments in Washington without concrete action.

“More Americans will be killed if Congress continues to treat border security and immigration enforcement as political footballs. We do not send our representatives to Washington to tweet; we send them to govern,” the letter said.

Four demands from Texas GOP leaders

The letter set out four key demands to Congress:

1. Fully fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

The lawmakers called for full funding for DHS, describing the agency as the country’s frontline defence.

“Budgetary obstruction and political gamesmanship that starves DHS of the resources it needs is not a negotiating tactic, it is a national security failure,” the letter said.

2. Immediately freeze all H-1B visa issuance

The lawmakers asked Congress to stop issuing new H-1B visas until a comprehensive audit of existing visa holders is completed.

“We must know who is in this country, why they are here, and whether they pose any risk to national security,” the letter said.

3. Pause all immigration

The letter urged Congress to temporarily halt immigration until authorities can properly identify, track and vet individuals entering the country.

4. Redirect resources to identify threats already inside the US

The lawmakers also called for a coordinated effort to cross-reference immigration records, law-enforcement databases and intelligence reports to identify individuals who could pose a threat to American citizens.