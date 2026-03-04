Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Safety mechanisms activated for seafarers amid West Asia tensions: Sonowal

Safety mechanisms activated for seafarers amid West Asia tensions: Sonowal

The Centre is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that all necessary mechanisms have been activated to ensure the safety of seafarers

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the prevailing security environment in the Persian Gulf and examine its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 12:38 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that all necessary mechanisms have been activated to ensure the safety and welfare of seafarers and maritime assets.

The Middle East is facing military turmoil where the US and Israeli forces are at war against Iran, which has closed the Strait of Hormuz - a major passage for vessels.

The war has intensified since the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, attacks carried out by the US. 

Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the prevailing security environment in the Persian Gulf and examine its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel.

 

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets. We remain in constant touch with relevant national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development," Sonowal said.

Also Read

uk parliament

UK halts study visas for four countries over rising asylum claims

Adani Ports, APSEZ

JM Financial flags risks for port logistics sector amid West Asia tensions

weight loss after 60, obesity

Should older adults even try to lose weight? Here's what doctors say

Smarter Home Loan

Women account for only 11% of home loan approvals in 2025: Report

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala case: Vigilance court grants statutory bail to former TDB chief

He said the government stands firmly with its seafarers and maritime stakeholders.

Sonowal said his ministry is prepared to extend all necessary operational, diplomatic and humanitarian support to safeguard Indian vessels and personnel and will continue active coordination with domestic and international stakeholders to protect India's maritime interests.

At least three Indian seafarers on board foreign-flagged vessels were killed and one was injured in the Middle East region, the Directorate General of Shipping said on Tuesday issuing an advisory for maritime operators to assess voyage-specific risks, amid escalated military actions involving the US, Israel and Iran that threaten disruptions of major trade routes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

9 mn Indians live in Persian Gulf. The Money they send home is a lifeline

9 mn Indians live in Persian Gulf. The Money they send home is a lifeline

Ministry of External Affairs

MEA sets up control room amid West Asia tensions, issues helpline numbers

Alexander Stubb, Finland, Finland President

Finnish Prez arrives in India; to be Chief Guest at Raisina Dialogue 2026

DRDO's Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator. Photo: PIB

DRDO's Ghatak combat drone programme gathers pace; 60 units planned

West Asia, Kuwait, Iran, nursing

Angels in white: Indian nurses hold the line under the shadow of conflictpremium

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Shipping industry seafarers BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air