Finland President Stubb begins 4-day India visit with trade as top agenda

Finland President Stubb begins 4-day India visit with trade as top agenda

Finnish President Alexander Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday to bolster bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology

Alexander Stubb, Finland, Finland President

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday following which the two sides are expected to firm up a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation in a number of sectors.| Image: X@MEAIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:37 PM IST
Finnish President Alexander Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday to bolster bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology.

Stubb will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday following which the two sides are expected to firm up a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation in a number of sectors.

The crisis in West Asia is likely to figure prominently in the meeting.

"The visit will further strengthen the relations between Finland and India, including in the area of trade," Stubb said before leaving for New Delhi.

 

The Finnish president will grace as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue on Thursday evening.

Stubb was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

"India and Finland share a warm and friendly relationship rooted in shared democratic values. President Stubb's visit will impart further energy to India-Finland relations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

The Finnish president is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

Stubb's visit to India comes weeks after Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo travelled to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit.

The Finnish president will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Stubb will travel to Mumbai on Friday where he is scheduled to meet several business leaders. The Finnish leader will conclude his visit on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finland bilateral ties BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

