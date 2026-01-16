Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / H-1B visa alternative: Why O-1 visa is gaining popularity among immigrants

H-1B visa alternative: Why O-1 visa is gaining popularity among immigrants

O-1 visa approvals touched 39,000 in 2025, even as H-1B filings from large IT firms declined

US visa interview

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The O-1 visa, often described as America’s “genius visa”, is drawing growing interest as uncertainty deepens around the H-1B programme. The latest data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USIS) shows that O-visa approvals touched 39,000 in 2025, the highest level seen in recent years. During the same period, H-1B filings from large IT services firms such as Wipro, TCS and Cognizant fell sharply. Issuances of O-3 dependent visas also climbed, reaching 6,035 in 2024, reflecting the wider shift towards O-1 visas.
 
According to Beyond Border, a US and Bengaluru-based immigration platform, O-1 visas continue to record approval rates of over 90 per cent across different administrations.
   
But what exactly is the O visa, and who can apply?
 
The O visa is a non-immigrant category for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field. It is split into two main classifications, depending on the profession.
 
O-1A visa

Also Read

VEXAS syndrome

VEXAS syndrome: When inflammation defies treatment and routine tests

Housing

Budget 2026 and affordable housing: Experts on what could change for buyers

Raj Thackeray in BMC polls

BMC election results 2026: Here's a list of winners across top wards

Wipro

Wipro Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 7% to ₹3,119 cr; dividend declared

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

PF withdrawal simplified: Here's when you can access 100% of funds

 
The O-1A visa is meant for individuals with extraordinary ability in science, education, business or athletics.
 
Applicants must show sustained national or international recognition. This route is commonly used by researchers, senior academics, startup founders, senior executives, data scientists and elite athletes. The category does not include the arts or entertainment. Applicants are required to demonstrate “extraordinary ability” through a record of sustained acclaim at a national or international level.
 
O-1B visa
 
The O-1B visa applies to people with extraordinary ability in the arts, or in the motion picture and television industry.
 
For artists, the standard is one of distinction, while professionals in film and television must meet a higher threshold of national or international acclaim. This category is used by actors, directors, producers, musicians, choreographers, cinematographers and other senior creative professionals.
 
USCIS allows applicants to qualify by meeting at least three criteria or by submitting comparable evidence. These include:
 
• Major awards
• High earnings
• Critical recognition
• Leading roles in distinguished productions
• Press coverage
• Strong expert recommendation letters
 
The law does not spell out which artistic fields are acceptable, and adult entertainment is not excluded under current rules.
 
How the O-1 visa works
 
The O-1 visa has no annual cap and does not require a specific educational qualification. Holders are allowed to work for more than one employer at the same time.
 
An initial stay of up to three years is permitted, with extensions granted in one-year periods.
 
The two main categories are:
 
• O-1A for science, education, business and athletics
• O-1B for the arts, motion picture and television industry
 
Other O visa categories
 
O-2 visa
 
The O-2 visa is for essential support personnel who accompany an O-1 visa holder. Applicants must show that their skills are critical to the O-1 holder’s work and that they share a long-standing professional relationship. This can include technical crew, trainers or key assistants.
 
O-3 visa
 
The O-3 visa is for dependants of O-1 or O-2 visa holders. This includes:
 
• Spouses
• Unmarried children under 21
 
O-3 holders are allowed to live and study in the US but are not permitted to work.
 
Why interest is rising
 
Frederick NG, co-founder of Beyond Border, said the rise in O-1 issuances is closely linked to tighter conditions around the H-1B visa.
 
“O-1 visa issuances are at an all-time high amid growing uncertainty and fee hikes with the H-1B under the current Trump administration. This reflects a broad shift among US visa aspirants searching for a ‘safe-haven’ pathway,” he told Business Standard.
 
He said large IT firms were increasingly moving away from H-1B filings. “We’re also seeing a stark drop in H-1B filings from companies like TCS, Wipro and Cognizant, with many switching to extraordinary talent visas as an alternative pathway to move talent to the US,” he said.
 
Explaining the appeal of the category, NG said the O-1 process differs sharply from wage-linked work visas.
 
“O-1 applicants are not measured on their financial success or wage levels, but purely on merit. It has a 90 per cent plus approval rate across the board and comes with unlimited extensions, with approvals remaining consistent across administrations, including Trump’s first term,” he said.
 
He added that the visa is increasingly seen as a “safe haven” for those who meet the eligibility criteria, at a time of wider uncertainty in the US immigration system.

More From This Section

US Visa

US speeds up R-1 visas, ending mandatory one-year wait for returnees

US visa, H4, H1B

India escaped US immigrant visa pause affecting 75 nations: Experts explain

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Is the American Dream fading? Foreign students dip by 5,000, grads by 6%

Australia

Australia puts India in highest-risk visa list: Are students unwelcome now?

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Indian employee deported by US? Infosys debunks claims, clarifies case

Topics : H1B Visa US immigration immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026 Full Winners ListStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Ltd Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeRSSB 4th Grade Result 2026OTT This Week