H-1B visa alternative: Why O-1 visa is gaining popularity among immigrants

The O-1 visa, often described as America’s “genius visa”, is drawing growing interest as uncertainty deepens around the H-1B programme. The latest data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USIS) shows that O-visa approvals touched 39,000 in 2025, the highest level seen in recent years. During the same period, H-1B filings from large IT services firms such as Wipro, TCS and Cognizant fell sharply. Issuances of O-3 dependent visas also climbed, reaching 6,035 in 2024, reflecting the wider shift towards O-1 visas.

According to Beyond Border, a US and Bengaluru-based immigration platform, O-1 visas continue to record approval rates of over 90 per cent across different administrations.

But what exactly is the O visa, and who can apply?

The O visa is a non-immigrant category for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field. It is split into two main classifications, depending on the profession.

O-1A visa

The O-1A visa is meant for individuals with extraordinary ability in science, education, business or athletics.

Applicants must show sustained national or international recognition. This route is commonly used by researchers, senior academics, startup founders, senior executives, data scientists and elite athletes. The category does not include the arts or entertainment. Applicants are required to demonstrate “extraordinary ability” through a record of sustained acclaim at a national or international level.

O-1B visa

The O-1B visa applies to people with extraordinary ability in the arts, or in the motion picture and television industry.

For artists, the standard is one of distinction, while professionals in film and television must meet a higher threshold of national or international acclaim. This category is used by actors, directors, producers, musicians, choreographers, cinematographers and other senior creative professionals.

USCIS allows applicants to qualify by meeting at least three criteria or by submitting comparable evidence. These include:

• Major awards

• High earnings

• Critical recognition

• Leading roles in distinguished productions

• Press coverage

• Strong expert recommendation letters

The law does not spell out which artistic fields are acceptable, and adult entertainment is not excluded under current rules.

How the O-1 visa works

The O-1 visa has no annual cap and does not require a specific educational qualification. Holders are allowed to work for more than one employer at the same time.

An initial stay of up to three years is permitted, with extensions granted in one-year periods.

The two main categories are:

• O-1A for science, education, business and athletics

• O-1B for the arts, motion picture and television industry

Other O visa categories

O-2 visa

The O-2 visa is for essential support personnel who accompany an O-1 visa holder. Applicants must show that their skills are critical to the O-1 holder’s work and that they share a long-standing professional relationship. This can include technical crew, trainers or key assistants.

O-3 visa

The O-3 visa is for dependants of O-1 or O-2 visa holders. This includes:

• Spouses

• Unmarried children under 21

O-3 holders are allowed to live and study in the US but are not permitted to work.

Why interest is rising

Frederick NG, co-founder of Beyond Border, said the rise in O-1 issuances is closely linked to tighter conditions around the H-1B visa.

“O-1 visa issuances are at an all-time high amid growing uncertainty and fee hikes with the H-1B under the current Trump administration. This reflects a broad shift among US visa aspirants searching for a ‘safe-haven’ pathway,” he told Business Standard.

He said large IT firms were increasingly moving away from H-1B filings. “We’re also seeing a stark drop in H-1B filings from companies like TCS, Wipro and Cognizant, with many switching to extraordinary talent visas as an alternative pathway to move talent to the US,” he said.

Explaining the appeal of the category, NG said the O-1 process differs sharply from wage-linked work visas.

“O-1 applicants are not measured on their financial success or wage levels, but purely on merit. It has a 90 per cent plus approval rate across the board and comes with unlimited extensions, with approvals remaining consistent across administrations, including Trump’s first term,” he said.

He added that the visa is increasingly seen as a “safe haven” for those who meet the eligibility criteria, at a time of wider uncertainty in the US immigration system.