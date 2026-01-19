Your shoes may be damaging your knees and back more than you realise daily

Most of us think about shoes in terms of looks and comfort, not long-term health. But doctors warn that the wrong footwear can strain your feet, knees, hips and back, often without obvious warning signs. Over time, this can lead to chronic pain, poor posture and reduced mobility.

In a recent video posted on social media, Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr Manan Vora has brought attention to what kind of shoes actually protect our joints in the long run.

Do shoes really affect long-term joint health?

According to Dr Vora, the shoes you wear every day influence how force travels from the ground to your ankles, knees , hips and spine. Over time, poor footwear choices can affect mobility, posture and joint health for life.

A 2018 study published in the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research found that younger people and women are more likely to wear shoes unsuitable for general movement and lower limb health. This increases the risk of issues such as osteoarthritis and postural problems later in life.

In other words, foot pain today can become knee or back pain tomorrow.

Is the barefoot shoe theory right that our feet are ‘perfect’?

The idea that humans evolved barefoot, so modern shoes must be the problem does sound poetic, and the barefoot and minimalist shoe advocates argue that cushioning interferes with natural gait, weakens muscles and leads to pain

For some people, minimalist footwear may help strengthen foot muscles. For many others, especially those with flat feet, high arches or existing pain, it can trigger injuries if adopted suddenly. What kind of arch support does the foot really need? “Your foot’s natural arch works like a spring. It compresses when you step down and recoils to push you forward,” says Dr Vora. However, doctors say the truth is more nuanced. Our feet are indeed complex and adaptive, but they did not evolve for concrete pavements, hard office floors and marathon running on asphalt. Completely flat or zero-support footwear can overload certain areas of the foot, especially if your muscles are not trained for it.

He points out that shoes that are too flat can prevent the foot from bending properly. When that happens, pressure shifts disproportionately to the heel and forefoot, stressing the ankles, knees and lower back.

Does cushioning protect joints or create new problems?

“A good cushion in the heel can prevent problems as it helps absorb the impact of the force put on the ground while walking and running,” says Dr Vora.

But there is a tipping point.

According to Dr Vora, shoes with excessive cushioning or exaggerated arch support can weaken leg muscles over time. When the shoe does too much work, your muscles do too little.

The goal is shock absorption without instability.

What is the ideal heel-to-toe drop?

Heel-to-toe drop refers to the height difference between the heel and the forefoot.

A slight heel is generally beneficial. Experts say footwear with a modest heel can reduce pressure on the forefoot and help prevent toe pain. Completely flat shoes can force the foot to slam harder into the ground, increasing stress on the knees.

For most people, a low to moderate drop works best for daily wear and walking. Zero-drop shoes may suit trained runners or those transitioning carefully, but they are not automatically safer for everyone.

Are running shoes and sneakers interchangeable?

Running shoes are built for forward motion and impact absorption. They typically have cushioning, a structured heel cup and a rocker-bottom sole that helps propel the body forward.

Sneakers with flat soles, on the other hand, offer better ground contact. This makes them more suitable for prolonged standing, casual walking and strength training.

Can the wrong shoes cause real medical conditions?

Inappropriate footwear has been linked to Achilles tendon shortening, heel spurs, plantar fasciitis and chronic heel pain. Heel spurs, in particular, can develop due to repeated stress from ill-fitting shoes.

Narrow toe boxes can lead to bunions, arthritis, corns and ingrown toenails. Over time, worn-out shoes that tilt unevenly can affect overall body alignment, impacting the knees, hips and lower back.

So, what should you actually look for when buying shoes?

For everyday wear, choose shoes with a slight heel, good arch support and balanced cushioning.

For casual use, wide toe boxes and stable soles help distribute weight evenly.

For cardio workouts, cushioning matters.

For strength training, flat soles improve stability.

Most importantly, the shoe should match your foot type: flat, neutral or high-arched.