Kuwait tightens citizenship laws: Eligibility, revocation rules explained

Kuwait this week expanded its powers to grant, withdraw and revoke nationality, marking one of the most stringent revisions to the country’s citizenship laws in decades.

Published in the official gazette, Al-Kuwait Al-Youm, on April 13, the amendments to the 1959 citizenship laws signal a clear policy shift: They prioritise descent-based nationality and restrict naturalisation.

A shift towards stricter nationality control

The amendments reinforce citizenship by descent as the primary route to Kuwaiti nationality. Naturalisation, already rare, is set to become more restrictive, with closer scrutiny of applicants seeking citizenship through marriage or exceptional contribution.

Compliance requirements for new citizens have been tightened. People granted Kuwaiti nationality must renounce any other citizenship within three months. Failure to do so, or voluntarily acquiring another nationality later, can trigger automatic revocation.

Kuwait follows other Gulf nations, where dual nationality is either restricted or prohibited, particularly for naturalised citizens. follows other Gulf nations, where dual nationality is either restricted or prohibited, particularly for naturalised citizens.

Expanded powers to revoke citizenship

Another significant change lies in the expansion of revocation powers. The government now has wider latitude to withdraw citizenship in a range of circumstances, including:

Submission of false information or forged documents during the application process

Criminal convictions, especially those involving dishonesty or national security concerns

Actions deemed harmful to public order or national interests

Manipulation of official records, including fraudulent inclusion of dependents

These provisions formalise and broaden practices that had already been observed in recent administrative actions. Kuwait has, in the past year, reviewed thousands of citizenship cases, leading to a wave of revocations.

Importantly, the revised laws treat citizenship decisions as sovereign acts, limiting the scope for judicial review. In practical terms, this reduces the ability of affected individuals to challenge revocation decisions in court.

Use of biometric and genetic checks

In a notable administrative shift, the law explicitly permits the use of biometric data and genetic testing in nationality investigations. This is aimed at curbing identity fraud and verifying lineage claims, particularly in cases involving citizenship by descent.

While such measures may strengthen verification processes, they also raise questions around privacy and procedural safeguards, especially given the limited avenues for legal appeal.

Family members may also be affected

The amendments introduce provisions where revocation of citizenship can extend to immediate family members, including spouses and minor children, in certain cases. However, the law provides limited windows during which affected individuals may seek to retain their nationality or file appeals.

This clause could have significant implications for mixed-nationality families or those who obtained citizenship through dependent routes.

Kuwait hosts over 1 million Indians, who are one of the largest expatriate communities in the Gulf. However, the vast majority reside on employment or residence visas, as Kuwait offers very limited pathways to citizenship.

Those who may be affected include:

Indians who have acquired Kuwaiti citizenship through marriage or special provisions

Families where citizenship status is linked to a primary applicant now under review

Individuals with documentation inconsistencies or legacy nationality claims

For these groups, the tighter scrutiny and broader revocation criteria could introduce legal and residency uncertainties.

At a broader level, the amendments reinforce a policy direction that prioritises temporary migration over permanent settlement, a model common across Gulf economies.

A signal of wider policy tightening

While the decree focuses on citizenship rather than visas or work permits, it reflects a wider tightening of immigration and identity frameworks in Kuwait. The emphasis on fraud detection, documentation integrity, and sovereign discretion indicates a more controlled approach to demographic management.

For Indian professionals and workers considering long-term plans in Kuwait, the pathways to permanent integration remain limited.

What should affected individuals do?

Those who may fall within the scope of the new rules should take precautionary steps:

Review all nationality-related documentation for accuracy and completeness

Ensure compliance with dual nationality rules, particularly timelines for renunciation

Monitor official notifications from Kuwait’s interior ministry

Seek qualified legal advice in cases involving citizenship status or disputes

Given the limited scope for judicial intervention, early compliance and documentation clarity will be critical.

The full details of the amendments are available in Kuwait’s official gazette. As enforcement gathers pace, further clarity is expected on how these provisions will be implemented in practice.