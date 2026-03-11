ChatGPT to add interactive visuals while explaining math, science concepts

OpenAI has introduced a new update to ChatGPT that will help users learn math and science concepts in a more interactive way. According to OpenAI’s blog, the feature adds dynamic visual explanations that allow users to see how formulas, variables and equations change in real time. The company stated that with more than 70 core topics, the new learning experience is rolling out globally to all logged-in ChatGPT users across plans. The company said that the update is designed to help students better understand complex concepts rather than just memorising formulas.

ChatGPT’s interactive learning update: How it works

With the update, ChatGPT can now show interactive visual modules when users ask about certain math or science topics. Instead of only providing text explanations, the tool can display visual elements that demonstrate how equations and variables behave.

Users can adjust variables or manipulate formulas and immediately see how those changes affect graphs or results. The company said that the approach is meant to help learners understand the relationships behind equations by experimenting with them directly.

According to the blog, the update currently supports more than 70 basic math and science concepts that are usually taught in high school and college. These include topics such as the Pythagorean theorem, linear equations, compound interest, circle area, cone volume, Ohm’s law, Coulomb’s law, kinetic energy, Hooke’s law and the PV=nRT equation.

OpenAI said the feature builds on earlier learning tools in ChatGPT, including Study Mode, which helps users solve problems step by step, and quizzes designed to help learners prepare for exams. The company also plans to expand the interactive learning experience to more subjects in the future.

ALSO READ: Amazon launches 'Health AI' to answer medical queries, manage records OpenAI added that it will continue researching how AI affects learning through initiatives such as NextGenAI and the OpenAI Learning Lab. The company plans to publish its findings and use these insights to improve future tools while working with the wider education community to support learners worldwide.

What the update adds to ChatGPT

Open AI said that with the update, ChatGPT can: