Saudi Arabia to now allow all valid visa holders to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia to now allow all valid visa holders to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia allows all valid visa holders - including tourist, work, and family visit - to perform Umrah under new 2025 digital rules via Nusuk

Hajj

Hajj(Photo: Reuters)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a historic reform, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that anyone with a valid visa—whether for tourism, work, family visit, or transit—can undertake the pilgrimage. The announcement, published by the Saudi Press Agency, marks one of the most far-reaching changes in Saudi Arabia’s pilgrimage policy.
 
Previously, Muslims who wished to perform Umrah had to secure a dedicated Umrah visa or travel under authorised pilgrimage programmes. Under the new system, pilgrims can use existing visas for the holy journey, reflecting the Kingdom’s wider push under Saudi Vision 2030 to expand religious tourism.
 
According to the ministry, all pilgrims must register through the Nusuk platform or other licensed agents, which manage Saudi Arabia’s digital pilgrimage framework and approvals.
 
 
All visa types now valid for Umrah travel
 
Under the new rule, pilgrims can perform Umrah with a wide range of visa types, including:

E-tourist visas
Family visit visas
Work visas
Transit visas
Other valid visa categories
 
This means there is no longer any need for a separate Umrah visa, a change that has been welcomed by travel agencies and pilgrims across Asia and Africa.
 
New Umrah rules and requirements for 2025
 
From June 10, 2025, all pilgrims must meet specific procedural requirements before their visa applications are processed.
 
Key conditions include:
 
• Confirmed hotel and local transport bookings via the Nusuk Masar platform before applying
• Verified accommodation and pre-arranged intercity transfers and airport movements
• Automatic rejection of visa applications without approved hotel and transport details
 
2025 deadlines for entry and exit
 
Pilgrims using Umrah visas must enter Saudi Arabia by April 13, 2025, and depart by April 29, 2025. After this period, entry to Mecca and Medina for Umrah will be restricted.
 
Visa applications reopened globally on June 10, 2025, and can be submitted through electronic or approved channels. Travel agencies across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa are already promoting new Umrah packages under the revised system.
 
Checklist for pilgrims
 
To prepare under the new rules, pilgrims should:
 
• Choose an eligible visa type — tourist, transit, work, family visit, or others
• Register on the Nusuk platform to schedule rituals and manage permits
• Book hotel and transport via Nusuk Masar with approved providers
• Respect the entry and exit deadlines (April 13–29, 2025)
• Ensure valid passport, vaccination certificates (especially meningococcal), and other health documents
 
Saudi Arabia’s decision has opened Umrah access to millions more believers around the world. The change, reported by the Saudi Press Agency, has been described by tour operators as a “transformative step” that modernises the pilgrimage experience through digital planning and inclusive access.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

