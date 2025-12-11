Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Strict English rules hit US truckers as Trump steps up his crackdown

Strict English rules hit US truckers as Trump steps up his crackdown

Bloomberg report shows rising enforcement, industry fears and licence uncertainty

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

A new enforcement drive under the Trump administration is reshaping the US trucking industry, with commercial drivers being taken off the road for failing English-language checks. The developments were first reported by Bloomberg, based on federal data, industry interviews and policy documents.
 
According to Bloomberg, law enforcement officers have been instructed to assess drivers’ ability to read and speak English, with those deemed insufficiently proficient placed out of service.
 
The Department of Transportation issued fresh guidance in June following an executive order from President Donald Trump.
 
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement quoted by Bloomberg that federal law requires commercial drivers to understand English road signs and communicate effectively for safety.
 
 
The resulting surge in enforcement has led to more than 9,500 cases of truckers being pulled off the road since late June, Bloomberg’s analysis of federal records shows. Texas and Wyoming have recorded the most actions.

Industry disruption deepens

Trucking companies told Bloomberg that the rule has created operational chaos.
 
Vadym Shpak, who runs an Illinois-based fleet, said he has had to arrange flights and rental cars for stranded drivers, most of whom are foreign-born. Insurance costs have also risen due to the spike in violations.
 
Bloomberg reports that fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity and language checks is causing some drivers to avoid certain states altogether. This reduces driver supply temporarily and pushes up freight rates in those areas.
 
Shelley Simpson, chief executive officer of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., told a recent industry conference, cited by Bloomberg, that as many as 400,000 drivers, or about 11 per cent of the workforce, could leave the sector in the next few years because of immigration-linked enforcement.
 

Legal and political controversy

Bloomberg’s reporting highlights widespread criticism from immigrant-rights groups and labour advocates, who argue that roadside English assessments are subjective and prone to bias. Lawyers say the “you know it when you hear it” guidance leaves enormous discretion to officers.
 
The administration has also attempted to restrict commercial licences for non-citizens and those with temporary immigration status. Although a federal court has paused parts of the rule, Bloomberg notes that several states have already stopped processing licence renewals for affected groups.
 

Uncertainty for workers

Multiple immigrant drivers interviewed by Bloomberg described the impact as immediate and severe, with some losing work, some unable to renew licences and many delaying family or immigration plans. The administration has signalled it will continue pursuing tighter controls, keeping the trucking industry in a prolonged phase of uncertainty.
 
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
 

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

