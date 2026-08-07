Will your US-born child still be a citizen? Trump's new orders explained

Just over a month after the US Supreme Court blocked his attempt to end birthright citizenship through an executive order, US President Donald Trump is trying again—this time with two narrower executive actions targeting "birth tourism" and expanding the categories of people whose US-born children could be denied citizenship documents.

The move has reignited a constitutional debate over the scope of the Fourteenth Amendment, with immigration lawyers arguing that the latest orders are also likely to face legal challenges. Here's what Trump has announced, why it matters, and what it could mean for immigrants.

What has Trump announced?

Trump signed two executive orders:

1. Crackdown on birth tourism

The administration wants to prevent foreign nationals from entering the US primarily to give birth so that their child automatically acquires US citizenship.

Example 1: Birth tourism Current law A wealthy couple from Country X applies for tourist visas and travels to the US mainly so their baby is born there. The baby is born in New York. The order directs authorities to tighten visa scrutiny, deny entry to suspected "birth tourists", and take enforcement actions, including visa cancellations in some cases. Administration officials argue that obtaining a visa by concealing the real purpose of travel constitutes fraud.

Today: The baby is generally a US citizen because they were born on US soil, even if the parents are tourists. (The parents do not automatically become citizens or get green cards.)

What Trump's new order does

If US officials believe the couple travelled to America specifically to have a baby (a practice known as "birth tourism"), they could:

refuse or cancel their visas,

deny them entry, and

under Trump's order, seek to deny citizenship documents to the child in cases involving a commercial birth-tourism arrangement.

Example 2: Child of a software engineer on an H-1B visa

Suppose an Indian software engineer working legally in the US on an H-1B visa and their spouse have a baby in California.

Current law: The child is a US citizen because they were born in the United States.

Trump's latest orders: Nothing changes. The new executive orders do not target ordinary workers, students or tourists who legally have children while living in the US. They instead focus on categories such as commercial birth tourism, foreign government personnel, alleged foreign agents, terrorist groups and similar exceptions.

Example 3: Foreign diplomat

A diplomat from another country is posted to Washington, DC, and has a baby there.

Current law: The child is not automatically a US citizen because children of accredited foreign diplomats have long been an exception to birthright citizenship.

Trump's order: This exception remains and is reiterated as one of the categories excluded from automatic citizenship

2. Expanding categories excluded from birthright citizenship

The second order attempts to deny citizenship documentation to children born in the US if their parents fall into certain categories identified by the administration.

These include children born to:

Parents who allegedly travelled to the US through commercial birth tourism arrangements.

Certain foreign government employees or diplomats.

People designated as foreign terrorists or "alien enemies."

Some individuals lobbying on behalf of foreign governments, according to the administration's interpretation

Why is this significant?

The move comes just over a month after the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's broader executive order on birthright citizenship.

In its June 30 ruling, the Court reaffirmed the longstanding interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment—that nearly everyone born in the United States automatically becomes a US citizen, subject only to narrow, well-established exceptions such as children of foreign diplomats.

Rather than seeking to overturn that decision directly, the administration says the latest orders are "adjustments" that focus on historical exceptions and visa fraud instead of a blanket restriction.

Why do legal experts say the orders may not survive?

Several immigration lawyers argue that the administration cannot narrow constitutional citizenship through executive action.

"Trump's new EO on birthright citizenship is also blatantly unconstitutional when it precludes citizenship if the parents of the person engages in a commercial transaction to ensure that the person's mother is present in the United States, or a territory of the United States to give birth," Cyrus Mehta, a New York-based Immigration attorney said in a post on X.

"The meaning of commercial transaction is too vague and violates the 14th Amendment. It should be struck down," he added.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, the most expansive census-based estimate puts birth tourism at 22,000 to 26,000 babies born annually on US soil, although government data show just 9,600 births to mothers with foreign addresses in 2024.

"The Supreme Court already decided this issue: Birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the Constitution. Any executive order that tries to attack birthright citizenship will meet the same fate as President Trump's last one," the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement.

Constitutional scholars have also argued that the Supreme Court's June ruling reaffirmed the traditional understanding of the Citizenship Clause, meaning a constitutional amendment—not an executive order or ordinary legislation—would likely be required to fundamentally change birthright citizenship.

Could the orders face court challenges?

Almost certainly.

Multiple legal experts expect lawsuits arguing that the executive orders violate the Fourteenth Amendment.

Reuters reported that immigration advocates and constitutional scholars believe the administration is attempting to narrow citizenship through executive action despite the Supreme Court's recent ruling, making another round of litigation highly likely.

What does this mean for immigrants?

For now, birthright citizenship in the United States has not changed.

The Supreme Court's June decision remains the governing law. The latest executive orders are expected to face immediate legal scrutiny, and any attempt to deny citizenship under the new rules would likely be challenged in federal courts before widespread implementation.

The ACLU said the Supreme Court has already settled the constitutional question and that any new executive order attempting to curtail birthright citizenship is likely to meet the same legal fate as Trump's previous directive. With inputs from Agencies