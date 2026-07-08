US court blocks Trump's no-bond immigration detention policy: Details

immigration enforcement policy, ruling that many immigrants arrested cannot be detained indefinitely without an opportunity to seek release on bond. According to the court, individuals arrested on immigration charges inside the country must generally receive a bond hearing within 90 days, marking a major shift from a policy introduced by the administration in 2025. The US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit has dealt a blow to the Trump administration’sruling that many immigrants arrested cannot be detained indefinitely without an opportunity to seek release on bond. According to the court, individuals arrested on immigration charges inside the country must generally receive a bond hearing within 90 days, marking a major shift from a policy introduced by the administration in 2025.

The ruling, which applies across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, could have wider implications for immigrants facing removal proceedings, including Indian nationals who may become caught up in such cases.

What did the 5th Circuit rule?

According to the 71-page judgment of the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, a three-judge bench held that the Trump administration’s policy of denying bond hearings to many immigrants arrested inside the United States violates constitutional due process protections.

Judge Leslie H Southwick, writing for the majority, said that although an earlier interpretation of the Immigration and Nationality Act supported the government's reading of the statute, the court had not adequately considered the constitutional rights of detainees. The judgement stated that people physically present in the United States are entitled to due process protections and therefore cannot routinely be held without an opportunity to challenge their detention before a judge.

Judge James E Graves agreed with the outcome but wrote separately that bond hearings should generally be provided within 30 days rather than 90 days. Judge Cory T. Wilson dissented, saying the district courts should not have granted relief to the plaintiffs.

How did the case arise?

According to the ruling and reporting by news organisation Louisiana Illuminator, the case was brought by three men living in Texas, Ignacio Sosnava Rodriguez, Alejandro Villegas Angel and Miguel Angel Gomez Alvarado, who had entered the United States without legal authorisation more than a decade ago.

The men were arrested after routine traffic stops and placed in immigration detention without being given an opportunity to argue before a judge that they were not a flight risk or a danger to the community, according to the National Immigration Project. They challenged their detention in federal district courts, and the government appealed those decisions to the 5th Circuit.

What changed under Trump's policy?

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, US immigration authorities had traditionally distinguished between immigrants detained shortly after arriving at the border and those who were already living inside the country.

People apprehended at the border could generally be held in mandatory detention while their immigration cases proceeded. By contrast, immigrants already living in the United States who were placed in removal proceedings were typically allowed to request a bond hearing, unless they were subject to mandatory detention because of certain criminal convictions.

However, according to the report, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a policy memorandum in July 2025 reinterpreting the Immigration and Nationality Act. Under that interpretation, many immigrants who had entered the country without inspection became ineligible for bond hearings regardless of how long they had been living in the United States.

The new policy triggered legal challenges in several federal courts.

What did the parties say?

According to Louisiana Illuminator, Ellie Norton, senior attorney with the National Immigration Project, said the ruling would have a significant impact on immigrants held in detention across the 5th Circuit's jurisdiction.

Norton said thousands of detained immigrants could benefit from the willingness of the three plaintiffs to challenge the government's policy.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), however, said it strongly disagreed with the ruling.

According to a DHS spokesperson quoted by Louisiana Illuminator, the department remains confident in its legal position and argued that the policy ended what it described as the previous administration's "catch and release" approach.

Rebecca Cassler, senior litigation attorney at the American Immigration Council, said the judgment reaffirmed that constitutional protections continue to apply to individuals involved in immigration proceedings. According to Louisiana Illuminator, she said the government must provide people with a meaningful opportunity to challenge their detention.

What happens next?

According to Louisiana Illuminator, the Department of Homeland Security is already seeking US Supreme Court review in a similar case decided by the 6th Circuit. While the government had not formally appealed the 5th Circuit ruling at the time of publication, legal observers expect the administration to eventually ask the Supreme Court to review the decision because of its broader implications for immigration enforcement.

The report also said the appeals court temporarily stayed its ruling, meaning the decision will not immediately take effect while further legal proceedings continue.