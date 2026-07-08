Why Sabang port is a strategic asset for India's maritime ambitions

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia this week, India and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang Port while also signing defence agreements, including the export of BrahMos and Astra missile systems.

Located near one of the world's busiest shipping routes, Sabang allows India to strengthen trade, improve maritime connectivity, and enhance its strategic presence in a region that has become increasingly important amid global geopolitical competition. The project also fits into India's Act East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific vision.

Where is Sabang Port?

Sabang Port is located on Weh Island in Indonesia's Aceh province, at the northern tip of Sumatra. Its biggest advantage is its proximity to the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

The port is also only around 160 kilometres from India's upcoming international transshipment terminal at Great Nicobar Island. Together, the two locations could create a strategic maritime corridor connecting the eastern Indian Ocean with Southeast Asia.

Why is the Strait of Malacca important?

The Strait of Malacca links the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Every year, thousands of ships carrying crude oil, liquefied natural gas, manufactured goods, and raw materials pass through this narrow waterway.

Its importance lies in several factors:

It is among the busiest shipping lanes in the world

A substantial share of global trade and energy shipments passes through it

China depends heavily on the route for its oil imports and merchandise trade

Any disruption in the strait could affect global supply chains and shipping costs

Why is Sabang significant for India?

For India, Sabang is much more than a commercial port. Once developed alongside the Great Nicobar project, it will give India a presence on both sides of the northern entrance to the Malacca Strait. That improves India's ability to monitor maritime activity while strengthening its role as a key stakeholder in Indo-Pacific security.

In addition, closer connectivity between the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia's Aceh province could boost regional trade, tourism, fisheries, and people-to-people exchanges.

Future development could enable the port to:

Become a regional transshipment hub for Southeast Asia

Improve shipping links with ports across the Bay of Bengal

Support movement of containers, petroleum products, coal, iron ore, fertilisers, and agricultural cargo

Lower logistics costs and improve regional maritime connectivity

The port could also serve as a logistics, refuelling, and maintenance facility for Indian naval vessels during patrols, humanitarian assistance missions, disaster relief operations, and other non-combat deployments in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Why is the agreement important now?

India and Indonesia first outlined a shared maritime vision in 2018, but progress on Sabang remained slow despite a joint feasibility study being completed in 2023. The renewed commitment announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta signals that both countries are ready to move the project forward.

The agreement also comes at a time when competition for influence in the Indo-Pacific is intensifying. By pairing the Sabang project with the Great Nicobar development and deeper defence cooperation, India is building a stronger maritime network that supports trade and strengthens regional partnerships.