IRCTC cracks down on unauthorised food and water sales on trains
From unapproved packaged water to ice creams and beverages, IRCTC teams have seized unauthorised products as part of a wider crackdown on food safety violations
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
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The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has intensified inspections across trains and railway stations and seized more than 8,000 bottles of unapproved packaged drinking water, along with ice creams, flavoured milk, beverages and other food products.
The crackdown is aimed at preventing the sale and storage of food and beverages that do not have the required approvals or comply with prescribed food safety standards.
IRCTC steps up checks on train vendors
The largest seizures were reported from the Lucknow and Chandigarh regions, where 168 trains were inspected in recent drives.
- Lucknow: IRCTC and the Railway Commercial Department inspected 117 trains between July 28 and August 8 and seized 5,241 bottles of unapproved packaged drinking water
- Chandigarh: Teams inspected 51 trains across Ambala, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Katra and Jammu and seized another 3,108 bottles
- Ambala: Two surprise inspections on August 10 resulted in the seizure of 13 cartons of unapproved products, including ice cream and flavoured milk
- Saharanpur: Teams also found unapproved ice creams, beverages and packaged drinking water
At Sabarmati BG Railway Station in the West Zone, officials inspecting train-side vending operations on trains 19223 and 19031 found unauthorised packaged drinking water and buttermilk being loaded onto the trains.
In the East Zone, surprise inspections at Howrah led to the seizure and disposal of unauthorised food and beverage items. Between August 8 and 14, teams also carried out pre-board, onboard and surprise checks across Guwahati, Kamakhya, Agartala, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh.
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What are IRCTC teams checking?
Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been activated across IRCTC's zones and regions and are working with the commercial departments of the Railways.
Their checks cover:
- Licensing and authorisation of catering units
- Unapproved food, beverages and packaged drinking water
- Overcharging and catering violations
- Staff documentation
- Hygiene and pest-control practices
- Catering equipment and passenger service standards
IRCTC warns catering operators
IRCTC has directed catering service providers to ensure that their staff do not load, stock or sell unauthorised food and beverages. The corporation has also warned that violations could attract strict penal action under applicable licence terms and conditions.
The latest seizures come amid a broader crackdown on food quality and hygiene violations. Over the past three years, IRCTC has imposed fines totalling ₹5.13 crore, issued 54 show-cause notices, terminated six contracts, and debarred defaulting licensees.
With QRTs now active across all zones and regions, IRCTC said inspections will continue in coordination with the Railways to strengthen food safety and ensure passengers are served safe and hygienic products.
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Topics : BS Web Reports IRCTC Indian Railways
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 11:38 AM IST