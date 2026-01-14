Now, Indian passport holders can transit through Germany without a visa

Good news, Indian travellers. Germany on Monday announced a visa-free transit facility for Indian citizens, allowing passengers to pass through German airports during onward connections without applying for a separate transit visa.

The move makes air travel through hubs such as Frankfurt and Munich simpler for many flyers. "Until now, India was on Germany’s airport transit visa list. This meant many Indian passengers needed an airport transit visa even for short airside connections, unless they qualified for specific exemptions such as holding a valid US, Canadian, or Schengen visa," Santosh Hegde, head of marketing at visa processing firm Atlys, told Business Standard.

How transit rules worked earlier

Under the European Commission’s Schengen visa policy, non-EU nationals such as Indians usually need an airport transit visa when changing flights through the international transit area of a Schengen airport. This applies even if the traveller does not cross passport control or formally enter the country.

“But if you have a Schengen visa, countries like France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, Indian travellers transiting airside for a connecting flight generally do not require a transit visa. However, many other European countries still impose this requirement,” said Hegde. Lufthansa’s hubs at Frankfurt and Munich, along with airports in Berlin Brandenburg, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg, are now far easier gateways for Indian travellers connecting onward across Europe and to long-haul destinations, he said.

For Indian passport holders, the requirement for an airport transit visa depends on the transit country, the visas or residence permits already held, and whether the traveller remains within the international transit area.

Countries where Indians usually need an airport transit visa

Indians generally require an airport transit visa in the following countries unless they qualify for an exemption.

• France

• Spain

• Czech Republic

• Belgium

• Netherlands

• Italy

• Greece

• Austria

• Denmark

• Switzerland

• Norway

• Sweden

• Iceland

In these countries, the transit visa requirement often applies even when passengers do not leave the airport and are only changing planes.

Who is usually exempt from transit visas

Most Indian travellers do not need an airport transit visa if they hold any of the following.

• A valid Schengen visa, short-stay or long-stay

• A valid visa or residence permit from the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Ireland, or an EU or EEA country

• A residence permit issued by a Schengen country

• A diplomatic passport

National differences still apply

According to Hedge, several major European transit points still require an airport transit visa for Indian citizens, including the Czech Republic and Spain. Against this backdrop, Germany’s move clearly stands out and should make routings via Germany significantly smoother for Indian travellers.

“Removing the transit visa requirement for Indians passing through German airports is a subtle but meaningful shift,” said Hegde.

Airlines have the final say

One practical point remains unchanged. Airlines make the final decision at check-in. Even small discrepancies in visa validity, travel documents, or routing can result in passengers being denied boarding.

“Since exiting the airport or longer layovers can change visa needs and airline rules also apply, travellers should always check specifics,” said Hegde.

“Overall, smoother transit norms make Germany a more convenient connection point and could influence travel routing over time,” he added.

What visa-free transit means for Indians

Under earlier Schengen rules, Indian travellers often needed a category A airport transit visa even when remaining within the international transit zone at airports such as Frankfurt, Munich, or Berlin. This applied despite passengers not entering Germany or the wider Schengen area.

With the new arrangement, Indians who meet the specified conditions will be able to connect through German airports without applying for a transit visa in advance. This is expected to ease travel for those using Germany as a stopover on routes to other destinations.

The change does not allow visa-free entry into Germany. Indians travelling for tourism, business, or longer stays in Germany or other Schengen countries will still need the appropriate visa.

Travel between India and Germany has been rising. Indian overnight stays in Germany crossed 775,000 between January and October 2025, reflecting higher flight connectivity and growing interest in the country. The German National Tourist Office India has said it expects the trend to continue, with a target of 1 million Indian overnight stays in 2026.