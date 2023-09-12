Confirmation

100,000 poor people in state to get houses, says Haryana CM Khattar

Furthering its efforts to support the underprivileged in the state, the Haryana government has prepared a plan to provide houses to one lakh poor people, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Furthering its efforts to support the underprivileged in the state, the Haryana government has prepared a plan to provide houses to one lakh poor people, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
Khattar's announcement came during a programme in Samalkha, Panipat late on Monday evening, where he said the state government is continually striving to provide essential necessities to its citizens, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.
In this regard, with the aim of providing shelter to the underprivileged, the government has formulated a plan under which 1 lakh poor people will be provided with homes, he said.
However, no timeline for the project was mentioned in the official statement.
The chief minister said the government is committed to extending the benefits of various schemes to eligible citizens, the release added.
These schemes encompass a range of welfare programmes, pension schemes, student scholarships, Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna and housing projects, all designed to ensure the well-being of the population, he added.

Khattar further stated that the inception of the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', a scheme that provides identity cards to families, has streamlined the distribution of essential resources like ration cards and pensions to citizens from the comfort of their homes.
The government has also taken strong measures to curb corruption in government jobs, thereby promoting transparency and fairness, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

