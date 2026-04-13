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Home / India News / 11 killed after van collides with cement mixer in Maharashtra's Thane

11 killed after van collides with cement mixer in Maharashtra's Thane

At least 11 occupants of the van have died, and two injured have been shifted to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar

Accident, road accident

The van heading to Murbad from Kalyan collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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Eleven people were killed and two severely injured after a van collided with a cement mixer on a bridge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The fatal crash occurred around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI.

The van heading to Murbad from Kalyan collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, he said.

At least 11 occupants of the van have died, and two injured have been shifted to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar, Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said.

Six of the victims have been identified, and the process of identifying the others is underway, a senior police official said.

 

The deceased included eight men and three women, he said.

Following the accident, traffic was affected on the road from Kalyan to Ahilyanagar for a few hours. The stretch has now been cleared, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra News Thane road accident road accident victims Road Accidents road accident deaths

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

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