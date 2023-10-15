12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway

At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said.

There were 35 passengers travelling by the private bus, an official said.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, located nearly 350 km from Mumbai, he said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the bus hit the container from the rear side, the official said.

Twelve passengers were killed. The deceased include five men, six women and a minor girl, he said.

The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital.