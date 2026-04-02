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Home / India News / 3 killed as trolley carrying devotees plunges into canal in UP's Kushinagar

3 killed as trolley carrying devotees plunges into canal in UP's Kushinagar

According to police, the devotees were travelling from Mamkhor Barhara village in Maharajganj district's Ghughli area to attend the Chaitra Ram Navami Varni fair at Bhaisaha Ghat

Accident, road accident

The incident occurred near the Siswa regulator under the Khadda police station limits | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kushinagar (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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Three women were killed and around 18 others were injured after a tractor trolley carrying devotees overturned and plunged into the Gandak canal in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the Siswa regulator under the Khadda police station limits at around 8 pm on Wednesday, when the trolley, which was transporting nearly 25 devotees, overturned.

According to police, the devotees were travelling from Mamkhor Barhara village in Maharajganj district's Ghughli area to attend the Chaitra Ram Navami Varni fair at Bhaisaha Ghat when the accident occurred.

Preliminary findings indicate that the accident happened when the hook connecting the trolley to the tractor broke, causing it to overturn and fall into the canal, officials said.

 

A total of 21 people sustained injuries and were rushed to the Kushinagar Medical College, where doctors declared Meera Devi (57) dead.

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Later, two more women, Kismati Devi (51) and Nirmala (45), died during treatment, bringing the total death toll to three, officials added.

Khadda Station House Officer Sandeep Singh said that some passengers managed to jump off the trolley and save themselves.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the incident is underway, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Uttar Pradesh Death toll road accident

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

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