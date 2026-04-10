Nitish Kumar to take oath as RS MP today amid suspense over new Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha today.

Both Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary arrived in the national capital yesterday and are likely to attend the oath-taking event.

Following his election to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) on March 30.

BJP President Nitin Nabin has said that there are no differences in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the impending appointment of a new Bihar Chief Minister as Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP.

In an interview with ANI, Nitin Nabin said that the process is moving forward in a structured manner.

"There are no differences anywhere; everything is proceeding as per schedule. Nitish Kumar is taking the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha on the 10th," he said.

"BJP has always respected the gathbandhan dharma, and that is why even today parties trust us. Everything is being decided under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," he added.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country.